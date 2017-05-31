Former Plumtree High pupils donate to school

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

FORMER Plumtree High School students, referred to as the Prunitians, have donated 3 000 litres of paint valued at $9 000 to the institution in a bid to help spruce it up.

The school, which is now in a dilapidated state, has been struggling to enrol pupils.

Last year, the school started to enrol girls in a bid to boost enrolment figures which were low.

Former Plumtree High student, Mr Roy Tapela, recently handed over the paint to the school’s headmaster, Mr Sipo Kumalo. He appealed to other former students to contribute towards the revival of the school.

“As former students we looked back at our once prestigious school and realised that there was a need for us to contribute towards its development. This school was once of high status and it churned out many graduates who are now prominent people in society.

“But because of prevailing economic hardships, the standards have gone down. As Prunitians we want to ensure that this school is revived. I would like to urge former students in different parts of the world to contribute towards reviving this school,” he said.

Mr Tapela urged pupils at the school to excel academically and in various sporting disciplines to help enhance the school’s image.

He also urged community members surrounding the school to take a lead and mobilise resources to also chip in. Mr Tapela said they were now mobilising resources to renovate three hostels.

Mr Kumalo, the school headmaster, said financial challenges were a stumbling block in successfully running the school. He however, said the enrolment of girls at the institution had improved enrolment figures.

The headmaster said a number of hostels and classrooms were lying idle and the administration was struggling to renovate buildings due to low revenue from levies being collected.

He said since assuming office three years ago, the school’s sanitation and water supply system has improved.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the Prunitians who have donated this paint. It will go a long way in sprucing up the school’s image. We have made some significant improvement but finances remain a challenge,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Plumtree Town Council chairperson, Mr Paulos Hobane, appealed to various stakeholders to assist towards reviving the school saying it played a crucial role in the border town.

@DubeMatutu