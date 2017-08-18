Founders High pregnancies probe complete

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has completed investigations that were launched after six pupils at Founders High School in Bulawayo, who are boarders, fell pregnant with three male teachers being implicated in the case.

Last month, a whistle blower at the school wrote a letter to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education alleging that teachers were involved in sexual abuse of pupils.

This prompted the Ministry to investigate the matter.

Yesterday, Bulawayo acting Provincial Education Director Mrs Olicah Kaira said the probe team had completed its work.

She could not, however, release further information saying they were yet to analyse the team’s report.

“I can only confirm that we have completed the investigation into the Founders High School case. We are yet to analyse the results as we were committed elsewhere. But once we have completed analysing them we will let you know,” she said.

A letter written by a whistle blower that was sent to the Ministry implicating three male teachers in the pupils’ pregnancy scandal last month was leaked to The Chronicle.

The names of three teachers and even those of former pupils who allegedly fell pregnant due to sexual relationships with their teachers are revealed in the letter.

“Firstly there are three male teachers at Founders High School (names supplied) who have over the years been having love affairs with pupils particularly A-Level girls. Of particular concern is that some of the girls have left the school pregnant,” reads the letter.

It is further claimed in the letter that one of the teachers is conducting banned extra lessons, charging each pupil $50. Those who cannot pay the money are forced to offer sexual favours to him.

“Those girls that do not afford the fee are given the option of paying in kind. One of the teachers told the students that ongafuni legwayi lakhe uzafeyila (those who do not want to offer sexual favours are going to fail)” the letter read.

The whistle blower alleged that some of the teachers even teach while drunk.—@nqotshili.