Four-chanter race at Zimdancehall awards

Showbiz Reporter

COMPETITION at the Zimdancehall Awards 2016 seems to be stiff with Winky D leading in terms of nominees with seven followed closely behind by Seh Calaz, Freeman and Killer T.

After a good year, the four artistes have chances of landing awards in the various accolades that are in each category.

Song of the year will be a contentious one as Killer T’s Takangodaro was the anthem last year, with Winky D’s 25 and Soul Jah Love’s Hove Huru in the running. Despite her making a comedian lick her feet last year as punishment for ridicule, Lady Squanda features four times in nominations including ironically, the Zimdancehall Ambassador category.

Check out the full list below:

BEST MALE ARTIST

1. Winky D

2. Freeman

3. Seh Calaz

4.Killer T

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

1. Lady Squanda

2. Bounty Lisa

3. DaRuler

4. Kadhija

5. Lipsy

BEST PERFOMER

1. Winky D

2. Ricky Fire

3. Dadza D

4. Lady Squanda

5. Seh Calaz

BEST VOCALIST

1. Celcious

2. Seh Calaz

3. Guspy Warrior

4. Princo Spice *#AvU*

BEST UPCOMING ARTIST

1. Blot

2. Silent Killer

3. Assasin

4. Kadhija

5. Boom Betto

BEST COLLABORATION

1. Winky D & Oliver Mtkudzi

2. Hwindi Pres, Lady Squanda & Ricky Fire

3. Bounty Lisa & Blot

4. Freeman & Exq

BEST PRODUCER

1. Levels

2. PTK

3. Oskid

4. DJ Tamuka

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Killer T (Takangodaro)

2. Freeman (Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega)

3. Boom Beto (Amai Munodonhedza Musika)

4. Winky D (25)

5. Jah Love (Hove Huru)

BEST RIDDIM

1. Back In Town (PTK)

2. Stage (Chilsport)

3. 6 Finger (Oskid)

4. Focus (Djfydale)

BEST ALBUM

1. Freeman (Mangoma Ihobho)

2. Winky D (Gafa Futi)

3. Maggikal (Long Journey)

4. Sniper (Shoot)

ZIMDANCEHALL AMBASSADOR

1. Freeman

2. Killer T

3. Lady Squanda

4. Winky D

5. Tocky Vibes

BEST PROMOTER OUT SIDE ZIM

1. Y2K

2. Cheesbouy Ent

3. Digital 1

4. Cutting Edge

5. Boss Ngamla

BEST LOCAL PROMOTER

1. Chipaz Promotion

2. Express Ent (Vic Fallz)

3. 2Kings

4. Divine Assignment

5. Bodyslam

BEST CLUB DJ

1. Garry B

2. DJ Yutman

3. Cables

4. Fleva

BEST DRESSED ARTIST

1. Freeman

2. Winky D

3. Lady Squanda

4. Ricky Fire

BEST CLAN IN 2016

1. HKD

2. Bhandit

3. Conquering

4. Mahwindi

BEST MANAGER

1. Banda (Winky D)

2. Wadis (Jah Love)

3. DJ Sparks (Lady Squanda)

4. Supa (Killer T)