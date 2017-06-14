Four in court for ‘robbing’ panner of $3k, 250g gold

Sharon Chiware, Midlands Reporter

FOUR men from Gweru have appeared in court for allegedly robbing a gold panner of $3 200 and 250 grammes of gold worth over $8 000 in a night club.

Muchadura Mungenge (37), Themba Ngwenya (30) who are both security guards at Mpambadzire night club as well as Forward Muzila (40) and Golden Moyo (18) who were in the night club when the crime was committed appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mr Musaiona Shotgame.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge.

They were remanded to June 15 on $50 bail each, but Muzila failed to raise the money.

Prosecuting, Mr Ernest Muzembi said on March 31 at around 9PM, the complainant travelled from his work place in Zhombe to Gweru.

He allegedly had cash amounting to $3 200 and gold weighing 250 grammes.

“At around 11.30PM Alois Mtizwa proceeded to Mpambadzire night club at Mkoba 6 business centre with Frank Takawira from Mkoba 10 to drink beer. Whilst inside the bar the first accused was given $10 to buy beer by the complainant,” he said.

The court heard that when the complainant decided to leave the night club at around 1.30AM Mungenge and Ngwenya started assaulting him.

Muzila and Moyo then joined Mungenge and Ngwenya in assaulting the complainant before pushing him outside the night club.

Another security guard at the night club noticed the four searching Mtizwa.

When Mtizwa later noticed that his property was missing he confronted the accused persons, but they continued to assault him.

The gold panner reported the matter to the police.

