Four killed in head-on collision

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

FOUR people died on the spot while three others were seriously injured when a lorry and a haulage truck were involved in a head on collision along the Masvingo-Mutare Road.

The deceased — a two-year-old boy and three women — died in the accident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa referred all questions to national police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, who was not reachable yesterday.

However, sources said the accident occurred near Zishumbe Business Centre in Masvingo rural and bodies of the deceased were taken to Masvingo General Hospital.

“Three passengers including two drivers and an assistant were injured and were rushed to the same hospital where their condition is said to be stable but critical,” the source said.