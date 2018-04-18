Four to miss Warriors, Botswana clash

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOUR injured players have been ruled out of the national team for today’s Independence Day celebratory President’s Cup against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

A suspected muscle strain sustained during the Bulawayo derby against Chicken Inn has ruled out in-form Highlanders’ right-back McClive Phiri who was set to earn his first Warriors’ cap. Bosso decided against risking the defender to allow club doctors to monitor his recovery.

Also out of the clash is Highlanders’ captain Honest Moyo and Maritzburg-bound Chicken Inn midfielder Innocent Mucheneka.

According to national team manager Wellington M’pandare, the duo of Moyo and Mucheneka reportedly played the Bulawayo derby carrying injuries.

Yadah Stars defender Byron Madzokere has also been ruled out.

“The coach has decided to call up Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars captain) as a direct replacement for McClive Phiri. If you look at the squad that we had released on Monday, you will realise that Phiri was the only right-back in the team, an indication that he was certainly going to start. Unfortunately, we received communication from Highlanders that Phiri and Honest Moyo are injured. The only player who is in camp from Highlanders is Peter Muduhwa,” said M’pandare.

“I don’t think the coach will make any additions other than Dzingai because there is enough cover. Besides this being an Independence Day celebratory game, the coach will use it to assess some players for future national team assignments. Those injured will be considered for future assignments,” he said.

Among capped national team players set to do duty today are goalkeepers Takabva Mawaya of ZPC Kariba and Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Donovan Bernard.

Experienced Caps United defender Stephen Makatuka, the midfield quartet of Winston Mhango and Edwin Madhananga of FC Platinum, Liberty Chakoroma of Ngezi Platinum and Yadah’s Leeroy Mavhunga are familiar with the national team set up.

Chidzambwa has also called up Bulawayo City’s Ishmael Wadi and the Ngezi Platinum pair of Clive Augusto and Terrence Dzukamanja to lead the strike force.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba), Bernard Donovan (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, (Highlanders), Steven Makatuka (Caps United), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn)

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Edwin Farai Madhananga (FC Platinum), Liberty Chakoroma, Michael Charamba (both Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ian Nyoni (Chapungu), Ocean Mushure, Raphael Manuvire (both Dynamos), Leeroy Mavhunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto, Terence Dzukamanja (both Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ishmael Wadi (Bulawayo City).

