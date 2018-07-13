‘France won’t underestimate Croatia’

PAUL POGBA says France won’t make the same mistake twice when they head into Sunday’s World Cup final.

Les Bleus take on Croatia in Moscow two years on from falling at the final hurdle against Portugal in the final of Euro 2016.

Pogba admits that he and his teammates underestimated the Selecao last time around and won’t do the same again.

“I am not going to lie. At the Euros, we thought that it was already done. We told ourselves that we had won already after beating Germany, that was the real final for us,” he said.

“We respected Portugal, but with their routes… we don’t want to make this mistake again, we will approach this match differently.”

Asked about Croatia wanting revenge for their semi-final defeat by France 20 years ago, the Manchester United midfielder added: “Croatia do not have stars [on their shirts] – they want one. They have done very well and they want the victory, like us.

“But I do not have a star. It’s on the shirt, but I did not win it. We want to go looking for it like all players. It will be a World Cup final, a great match, difficult.”

France will head into Sunday’s final as favourites in the eyes of many, with Croatia having endured gruelling periods of extra time in each of their knockout matches. However, that is not a theory to which Pogba subscribes.

He said: “We are not thinking about it. Croatia played a very tough match against England. They did not give up. They were losing 1-0 and came back.

“There are two teams and one cup. They have played 90 minutes more than us – I don’t know if it’s a disadvantage for them or if they’re going to want to show that they want to win even more.

“For me, we are not favourites. We did not forget the doubts about us at the beginning of the competition, about our ability to play together. We haven’t done anything yet.

Luka Modric inspired Croatia to their 2-1 extra-time victory over England in the semi-finals, but Pogba insists it would be a mistake to consider him the only threat.

Asked if they had a plan for the Real Madrid schemer, he replied: “It’s not only Modric – there is also (Ivan) Rakitic, (Ivan) Perisic and even the defenders.

“I don’t think there will be a plan for Modric. There will be one for everyone.” — Independent