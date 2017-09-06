Free entry for Cosafa women’s games

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

COSAFA Women’s Championship matches are set to attract bumper crowds after organisers decided to make entry free in a move likely to bring smiles to local football lovers.

The revised tournament roars into life next week in the City of Kings with 12 countries set to take part in the biggest women’s football regional tournament that was last held in 2011 and won by Zimbabwe.

“Cosafa in consultation with the tournament’s local organising committee (Loc) has decided not to charge entry fees for the matches. We call upon the Bulawayo football community as well as the nation at large to take advantage of the free entry gesture to come in their numbers for these games. We need to show the world that we are behind the girl child,” said Zifa communications manager, who is also a member of the Loc, Xolisani Gwesela.

Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums will be used as competition venues, while St Columbus High, Hartsfield Ground and the Heath Streak Cricket Academy ground have been earmarked as training venues.

Teams have been grouped into three groups of four, with Namibia and Botswana set to get the ball rolling in a morning kick-off at Barbourfields Stadium on September 13.

That game will be followed by a clash between Zambia and Malawi at 2PM, while hosts, the Mighty Warriors, get their tournament underway against Madagascar.

Luveve Stadium plays host to its first games on the following day when Mauritius and Swaziland lock horns in the morning followed by Kenya and Mozambique before regional powerhouse South Africa take on Lesotho.

The Mighty Warriors have been camping in Harare and are expected to relocate to Bulawayo on Monday next week.

“Our camp has been fine so far. The girls are okay and ready to compete,” said head coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda.

She said despite not playing any friendly matches before the tournament, she was still confident of a good showing by the lasses.

“Friendly games would have been a plus on our part, but I believe we have had an adequate preparatory period due to the length of our camp and, as such, are good to compete,” said Sibanda.

According to Cosafa, in order for final matches in each pool to be played at the same time, both Group A and Group C will now conclude on September 17 and Group B on the following day.

The final matches in Group A will both kick-off at 2pm, with Zambia taking on Madagascar at Barbourfields Stadium and Zimbabwe playing Malawi at Luveve Stadium.

Both matches in Group C will start at 4.30PM, with South Africa playing Botswana at Luveve Stadium and Namibia engaging Lesotho at Barbourfields Stadium.

The final pool matches in Group B on September 18 take place at 2PM and Mauritius play Mozambique (Luveve Stadium) and Kenya take on Swaziland (Barbourfields Stadium).

The top team in each pool and best-placed runner-up advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will both be played on September 21, with the bronze medal match two days later and the final on September 24 at 3PM at Barbourfields Stadium.

