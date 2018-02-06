Free, fair elections a must: SB Moyo

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Events that led to resignation of former President Robert Mugabe were not a military takeover but a spontaneous reaction by the generality of Zimbabweans who demanded change, and the subsequent holding of free, fair and credible elections will endorse the process, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) has said.

Minister Moyo said this at a reorientation workshop for Zimbabwe’s heads of diplomatic missions yesterday.

He said the forthcoming elections would be held in a peaceful environment as promised by President Emmerson Mnangagwa adding observers from across the world would be invited.

“The key barometer which is going to put this country to test is the delivery of an election which is to be free and fair,” Minister Moyo said.

“As you are aware we are going to have our harmonised election sometime mid-year.

“This is a critical benchmark and milestone. Since his inauguration last year, President Mnangagwa has committed himself to free, fair and credible elections in an environment of peace and security.

He said there was no miliatry takeover but a people centred cusp for change.

“It (change of Government) was a spontaneous reaction of the people of Zimbabwe. I know this is a question you are normally going to be facing,” Minister Moyo said.

“It was not a military takeover; it was a reaction of all institutions of the State. Strong institutions led by the military, the people themselves who demanded change, the Parliament, the political party which was Zanu- PF including the judiciary who then ruled it was compliant to the constitution.

“So it is not and it was never a military takeover, it was a spontaneous reaction by the people of Zimbabwe.

He said the new Government had received support from major international organisations throughout the world.

“Ambassadors, our people’s peaceful nature was therefore put on display during the recent political transition and this positive trait has been applauded throughout the world.

“Sadc has praised the peaceful transition; the AU recently has embraced this peaceful transition and therefore there is full legitimacy of this current Government to complete the term of office,” he said.

As a sign of goodwill and transparency, the President recently extended an open invitation to the EU and other countries that intend to observe our elections. As ambassadors assure your hosts that the elections will meet the Sadc and AU electoral guidelines.”

The Minister told the diplomats that they should work to attract foreign direct investment and engage Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to harness their potential to contribute to the development of the country.

