Free viewing of MTV Shuga at Ster Kinekor

Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya, ShowBiz Correspondent

A partnership between Ster Kinekor and MTV Shuga Zimbabwe brand ambassador, Gilmore Tee will see the TV drama series airing at the Ster Kinekor cinemas for free over a twelve week period, starting this Saturday.

Gilmore Tee said the initiative to screen the drama, a multimedia campaign which educates youths on HIV, safe sex and teenage pregnancy, is going to be a huge leap towards conscientising young people on HIV/Aids.

“This is such an exciting partnership with Ster Kinekor as it’ll help spread the HIV/Aids message that MTV Shuga carries. Viewers should come in their numbers and be a part of this edutainment drama series,” said Gilmore Tee.

The 25-minute long episodes will be shown weekly at Cinema 1, starting at midday.

Executive director of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and executive producer of MTV Shuga, Georgia Arnold said the initiative was meant to change the approach to HIV/Aids education campaigns.

“We’re thrilled that MTV Shuga: Down South is being used in such a varying range of media outlets across Zimbabwe.

“We know that MTV Shuga, Down South will make further strides in changing attitudes to HIV/Aids prevention, use of contraception and other health and emotional issues relating to Zimbabwean youths,” said Arnold.

Gilmore Tee is also working towards ensuring that MTV Shuga airs on ZBCtv and radio stations across the country.

MTV Shuga focuses on sexual and reproductive health issues targeting young people in a bid to assist them make healthy lifestyle decisions.

Season six of MTV Shuga is under production in Nigeria and is set to feature high profile actors including Rahama Sadau,Shawn Faqua, Yakubu Mohammed and Bolanle Olukanni.