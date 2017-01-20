Fugitive murder suspect arrested 16 years after crime

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A MAN from Filabusi who allegedly shot and killed his friend before dumping the body in a bush with the help of an accomplice who is still at large has been arrested after being on the run for 16 years.

Melusi Ndlovu (47) of Gwatemba area and Calvin Ndlovu, who is still on the run, allegedly killed Dumisani Mbatha on March 24 in 2001 at Manando Farm in Figtree.

Ndlovu fled to South Africa after committing the crime and was arrested on Monday while he was at his homestead in Filabusi.

He appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere facing murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 31.

Ndlovu is being represented by Mr Thandaza Masiye Moyo of Masiye Moyo and Associates.

“My client fully understands the offence that he is facing and he doesn’t have any complaints against the police. We are in the process of engaging the Attorney General’s office for bail,” said Mr Moyo.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Ndlovu and his accomplice shot Mbatha with a pistol on the head following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

He said the two men hid the body in a bush at Manando Farm and fled from the area.

“On 24 March 2001, Ndlovu and Calvin Ndlovu, who is still at large, shot Dumisani Mbatha once on the head and killed him on the spot over an undisclosed issue.

“They dumped the body in a bushy area at Manando Farm in Figtree and covered it with tree branches before fleeing from the scene unnoticed.

“The body was discovered by one of the farm workers a few days later who reported the matter to the police,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said police questioned villagers from the area who revealed that they had last seen Mbatha entering Ndlovu’s car and driving away with him on the day that he was last seen alive.

He said police pursued Ndlovu and later learnt that he had fled to South Africa where he became a citizen.

Mr Mazorodze said police later received information that Ndlovu was living in Filabusi leading to his arrest on Monday at around 12PM.

He said the pistol which the two men alleged used to kill Mbatha was not recovered.

@DubeMatutu