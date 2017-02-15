Fugitive ‘rapist killer’ in court

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAN from Fort Rixon who is alleged to be part of a six-member family gang that killed a man at a police base after accusing him of raping their relative has been arraigned.

Elphas Nxumalo (29) has been on the run since October last year.

Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya did not ask Nxumalo to plead to a murder charge and remanded him in custody to February 28.

Nxumalo’s father, whose name was not disclosed in court, interrupted proceedings from the gallery, pleading with the court to remand his son out of custody.

“Please Your Worship, these police officers have not done enough investigations. My son is innocent. He was at home when this whole incident occurred. I was there and I saw what happened. He is asthmatic. When the police arrested him they didn’t give him a chance to collect his inhaler and health cards. I’m worried about him,” he said.

For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said allegations are that Nxumalo stabbed Misheck Khanye (24) of Allendale, Fort Rixon.

“Accused person was seen at the crime scene before he fled to an unknown destination. Him and his family members were on a manhunt for the now deceased. The State is opposed to bail for the accused because he may flee again as he has been on the run since the commission of the offence,” said Mr Dlodlo.

