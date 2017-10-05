Fungisai to grace Chiza’s ‘daughter’ album launch

Danisa Masuku, Showbiz Correspondent

Following a prophecy made by her ‘father’ – Prophet Chiza – years back that she is a musician – Natsisai Taaliah Mudzamiri – has finally heeded her ‘father’s’ prophetic word and is set to launch her debut album next week.

Mudzamiri, a student teacher at the United College of Education who fellowships at Eagle Life Church said just after she joined the church a few years back, Chiza prophesied that she had a gift of singing. He then took her under his wings and advised her to join the church choir. She did so and he closely monitored her progress.

This year, he told her that she had matured spiritually and could produce her own album, something which prompted her to start working on the album.

“I followed all that I was told to do by my ‘father’. It took me about six months to come up with an album which I’ve titled ‘Spirit of the Lord’. It was a difficult journey however as I didn’t have the finances to record the album,” said Mudzamiri.

“With the support of Prophet Chiza and the help of my parents, I managed to save up some money to record the album and it all worked out.”

She said the album that will be launched next Saturday at the ZITF Hall 1 was her way of thanking the Lord after she managed to overcome many challenges she encountered in life.

With nine songs, the up-and-coming artiste is convinced that the album is a total package for gospel music lovers.

“The album is for those who’ve been through a rough patch in life. They’ll be inspired and revived by the track Kutenda Kwangu where I celebrate the power and love of God, consequently giving hope and inspiration to one contemplating on giving up on life,” she said.

The track From Glory to Glory which she has been performing at church will likely be a hit as it is already a favourite for many at Eagle Life.

“Judging by the high volume of requests for this track during my performances at church, From Glory to Glory will likely be a chart topper. I believe so many people relate well with the song which tackles how God moves people spiritually from one level to another, showering them with His grace. The song shows just how faithful our God is.”

Other tracks on the album include I See a Change, Ndini Ishe, Wakanaka, Moya Mutsvene, You Reign High and Haakusiye Uriwega.

The debutant said artistes like gospel diva Fungisai Zvakavapano had inspired her during the recording of the album. To pay tribute to her, Zvakavapano has been invited to be a guest artist at the launch. Gospel artistes from Eagle Life Church – Reward Judah Ndlovu, Nkosi Herman Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Lunga, and Lorraine Maplanka are also set to perform.

Tickets are already on sale at the Rainbow Hotel, Hairstyle Salon and Eagle Life Church with the launch expected to kick off at 5PM. Children will be expected to pay $1 and adults $2. VIP tickets have been pegged at $5 and will have a complimentary CD.