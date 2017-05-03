Further remand for council boss ‘killer’

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

THE man who allegedly fatally assaulted Bulawayo City Council’s assistant director of Engineering Services, Engineer Mbuthi Gugu Mkhwananzi, after the two clashed at a girlfriend’s house, was yesterday back in court.

Spencer Sithole (33) of Hillside suburb in Bulawayo who is out on $100 bail allegedly punched his rival several times before striking him using a dressing table stool.

Eng Mkhwananzi died a few days later at Mater Dei Hospital, allegedly due to the injuries sustained following the assault.

Sithole who is facing murder charges, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya and was remanded to May 16.

When the accused person initially appeared in court, he told the magistrate that he suffered from arthritis and had fractured a wrist, which required medical attention.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on April 11 this year at around 7AM, Sithole went to his girlfriend, Josephine Morrow’s house in Four Winds suburb intending to collect his car keys.

The court heard that on arrival, Sithole opened the front door of the house using spare keys and stumbled on Eng Mkhwananzi and Morrow in bed.

“The deceased was with Morrrow when the accused person stormed into the house and found them in bed. Sithole who was angry, started assaulting the deceased with fists and a dressing table stool. The deceased as a result sustained three fractured ribs,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Eng Mkhwananzi fled from the house while bleeding profusely through the mouth and nose.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he died three days later as a result of multiple injuries possibly sustained during the attack.

A report was made to the police leading to Sithole’s arrest.

