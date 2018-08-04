Gabriel can’t wait to face DeMbare

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ vice-captain, Gabriel Nyoni, has expressed disappointment at the last minute cancellation of their blockbuster encounter against archrivals Dynamos that had been set for Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League iced the encounter along with the rest of this weekend’s games late on Thursday afternoon without giving any reasons. The PSL said the decision was reached after consultations with key stakeholders.

“The Premier Soccer League in consultation with its key stakeholders has postponed the Castle Lager PSL Match Day 21 fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 4 to 5 August 2018. We will advise on the rescheduled dates in due course,” wrote the league’s chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele.

Reacting to the postponement, Nyoni, who deputises Honest Moyo as skipper, described the cancellation as depressing judging by the amount of work they had put into preparing for the game.

He said they had put in an above average preparations, mentally and physically, adding that football reduces pain and stress.

“This is depressing. The amount of effort and preparation we had put mentally and physically was above average. The environment around us was also getting us motivated to put smiles on the community’s faces. Football reduces pain and stress,” wrote the speedy winger on his Twitter timeline.

Midfield star Patrick Munsaka weighed, saying he was gutted by the unexpected cancellation, but said as Highlanders players they will not let the postponement distract them from the bigger task ahead.

“Gutted the games cancelled, but we will keep on working hard and remain focused #TheProcess#Strive4Greatness,” Munsaka tweeted.

Highlanders apologised to their followers, who had been looking forward to the encounter, with club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube on Thursday saying while it was revenue delayed for the club, the cancellation was beyond their control.

However, the postponement will also give head coach Madinda Ndlovu more time to assess his new additions Tinashe Makanda, who picked up an injury in training this week, Tafadzwa Sibanda and Denzel Khumalo.

Besides the incoming trio, Onwell Gombami and Talent Machambirike were offloaded to the club’s developmental side Bosso 90 in Division One, while striker Ozias Zibande was loaned to Bulawayo City.

Postponed Match Day 21 fixtures

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium)

Sunday: Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas)