Gabriel’s Naija connection

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker Gabriel Nyoni has been invited for a two-week trial stint by Lagos-based Nigerian National League side C.O.D United FC.

According to C.O.D United’s invitation, Nyoni, who has seen little action at Highlanders because of injuries, is supposed to start trials today up to June 17.

“The management of C.O.D United Football Club Lagos, Nigeria, hereby invite Mr Nyoni Gabriel for a two-week football trial in Lagos, Nigeria, from the 9th to 17 June 2017. C.O.D United will provide accommodation, food, transportation and other logistics for Mr Nyoni Gabriel throughout his stay in Nigeria,” wrote C.O.D United’s director of football Victor Akinmoyo.

According to the club’s website, C.O.D United is a Lagos-based football club established in 2007 from the City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The club’s vision, according to the website, “is to positively impact the football system in Nigeria”.

An online search also revealed that former Dynamos gaffer Paulo Jorge Silva once coached the side in the First Division.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube confirmed receiving the letter of interest from C.O.D United, but could not be drawn into revealing whether the striker had left for trials. “We received a letter of interest from a Nigerian club for Gabriel Nyoni and we’ve asked for some additional details that we’re still waiting for,” said Dube.

Although Dube could not be drawn into revealing the details Bosso demanded, Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that Highlanders want C.O.D United to furnish them with the player’s travelling itinerary and clarify immigration matters.

This is the second time Nyoni has attracted interest from a foreign club this year.

In January, Highlanders turned down a bid from Botswana top-flight outfit Extension Gunners for the services of the striker, saying the offer by the Lobatse-based side did not meet their expectations.

Nyoni signed a two-year contract with Bosso at the beginning of the year.

