Gaffa fever grips Byo

ZIMDANCEHALL supremo Winky D is set to rekindle his love affair with Bulawayo fans when he gives them a feel of his latest album Gombwe at Hartsfield Tshisanyama tonight.

Gaffa as Winky D is affectionately known, has been riding high on the song Ngirozi off the new album and is expected to give fans a show stopping performance, like he always does each time he is in the city.

His show that has been organised by 3D Events comes after music lovers showed interest in him during Jah Prayzah’s show last month as each of his tracks were met with a rapturous roar when they were played by dancehall movement – Champion Sounds.

Speaking on behalf of Winky D, his manager, Jonathan Banda, said: “The performance in Bulawayo provides the perfect platform to rekindle the love that people in the city have always shared with Winky D. It’s an opportunity for fans there to also sample the narratives of his latest album Gombwe.

“When we were there sometime earlier this year, we performed the new album at Nust and it was well received. We’re looking forward to sharing it with the rest of the city”.

He said Winky D, who arrives in the city today, loves performing in Bulawayo because of the energy he gets from his fans.

“The hype there is unbelievable, people love Winky D and he also does so the feeling is mutual. We promise non-stop action from Winky D.”

Before Winky D takes to the stage, Champion Sounds, DJs Liz, Wellyonz, Eugy and Crazy Dee will warm up the stage for him.

Entrance to the show has been pegged at $3 for students with IDs, while the general public will part with $5. Those who want the comfort of the VIP section will have to fork out $20.