Gaffa returns to Bulawayo

Showbiz Correspondent

WINKY D is set to have a dance with Bulawayo fans for the second time as he is making his way to the city next week for a show at popular spot Hartsfield Tshisanyama.

The Gaffa, as Winky D is called, has been riding on the success of the song Ngirozi that features Vabati VaJehova.

He will perform on May 24.

Among other hits by Winky D, Ngirozi is also receiving heavy rotation in nightclubs and fans always dance to it whenever it’s played.

Besides Winky D on the cards, Champion Sounds that worked their magic during the Jah Prayzah show, DJs Liz, Wellyonz, Eugy and Crazy Dee will be on the decks.

Organised by 3D Events, the company’s co-founder Mduduzi Mdlongwa said they thought of holding the show after seeing people’s response to his music at the Jah Prayzah show.

“The idea behind bringing Winky D is that we saw how the crowd responded to his music during the Jah Prayzah show two weeks ago. Champion Sounds that were one of the supporting acts played Winky D’s music and the crowd’s response was fantastic. So that’s when we decided to have him over,” said Mdlongwa.

He said the show was a must attend.

“The show will be held on May 24 because the following day is a public holiday, Africa Day. So we want people to party all night long and have the time of their lives.

“The show will start at 6PM with our supporting acts warming up the stage before Winky D takes over later on,” said Mdlongwa.

This is the second time Winky D will be in the city after a show stopping performance at the National University of Science and Technology a week before he released his latest album.

Entrance to the show next week will be pegged at $3 for students with IDs, while general public will part with $5. Those who want the comfort of the VIP section will have to fork out $20.