Game over for Kasukuwere

Nduduzo Tshuma/Richard Muponde, Chronicle Reporters

NINE of Zanu PF’s 10 provinces have now unanimously called for the sacking of party national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere over allegations of creating parallel structures and plotting to unseat President Mugabe.

Yesterday Matabeleland South and Manicaland provinces met and resolved that Cde Kasukuwere be fired while Matabeleland North is set to ratify the decision tomorrow.

They join Mashonaland Central, Harare, Bulawayo, Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland East which have since recommended the ouster of Cde Kasukuwere.

In Matabeleland South, the provincial executive committee (PEC) met and came up with the resolution calling for Cde Kasukuwere’s expulsion before the provincial coordinating committee (PCC) met to endorse the decision.

The PEC cited nine reasons why they wanted Cde Kasukuwere fired ranging from creating parallel structures to corruption.

“Matabeleland South provincial executive committee has unanimously agreed on the matter of the national commissar Cde Kasukuwere to be ousted from the party and Government.

“All members of the PEC were in support of the vote of no confidence for the following reasons, creation of parallel structures which disrupted the party and led to the removal of substantive chairpersons and failed to conduct elections.

“Gave direct instructions to individuals in provinces by-passing party leadership and protocol leading to indiscipline and insubordination by these members. Imposition of candidates in the Youth League to bolster his position in anticipation of a special congress. The members were no longer loyal to the party but to him,” read the resolution.

The PEC said Cde Kasukuwere also led party affiliate organisations into disarray and failed to issue party membership cards with the intention of sabotaging the party.

“He advocated for the removal of the one centre of power [principle] when he incited his brother to publicly declare that they want to do away with party position of one centre of power. He handpicked beneficiaries of the Youth Fund and also brought aspiring candidates to constituencies before the party officialises any campaign and giving guidelines and directions. Corruption in residential stands programme where he sold land to barons,’’ read the PEC report.

Speaking after the province passed the resolution Politburo member, Cde Kembo Mohadi said the PCC should defend its resolution with their blood.

“If you say you work for the people you should be prepared to die for them. Today you have made this resolution, it’s your resolution and you should defend it with your blood. I know some of you here are thinking otherwise, that’s treacherous, treasonous,” said Cde Mohadi.

In Manicaland, the PCC meeting held yesterday claimed the scalp of the provincial chairman, Dr Samuel Undenge, who also suffered a vote of no confidence for failing to manage the affairs of the province, including alleged failure to rein in his wife Cde Letina Undenge, who is the Women’s League provincial chairperson.

The party first held a tension filled PEC meeting at the Manicaland Provincial Administrator’s boardroom, where the house unanimously agreed that Cde Kasukuwere should be relieved of his duties.

The PCC then met and Cde Undenge was tasked to read the resolutions, unaware that a vote of no confidence on him would be pronounced thereafter.

Said Cde Undenge while reading the resolutions: “At its meeting on April 21, 2017, the Manicaland PCC passed a resolution that the political commissar, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere, must be relieved of his post because he was undermining the President Cde Robert Mugabe.

“He was creating parallel structures, fanning factionalism and defending those who are fighting President Mugabe, as well as protecting fired people like Cdes Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.”

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said: “We are meeting on Sunday to hear the decision of the PEC as the PCC.

“We will be endorsing the decision by other provinces to remove Cde Kasukuwere. As Matabeleland North, we are saying if he (Cde Kasukuwere) has been setting up parallel structures, we support the decision by the provinces to remove him.”

The Mashonaland East PCC yesterday endorsed the decision by its provincial executive to fire Cde Kasukuwere.

The members said the decision was in solidarity with the resolution passed by Cde Kasukuwere’s home province of Mashonaland Central.

Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Bernard Makokove told the PCC meeting that: “Our leaders here said we have done a correct move. I want to say that I am prepared to put my neck on the block defending the decision taken by the Provincial Executive Committee.”

Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Sydney Sekeramayi said they were in support of the decision by the PEC.

Said Cde Sekeramayi: “Today you informed us of the decision that was passed by the Provincial Executive Committee and we supported that. It’s good that when you meet like this we should always be together.”

Cde Sekeramayi said the party should focus on building its structures at cell level since the next election would be polling station based.

He said the party structures should be built now in preparation for President Mugabe’s visit to the province on May 20.

The visit would mark the first leg of President Mugabe’s visits to all the country’s 10 provinces

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson Cde Kenneth Mutiwekuziva said there was no reason for them to continue supporting Cde Kasukuwere when his home province had rejected him.

The PCC meeting was attended by 15 legislators from the province, more than 10 Central Committee members and two Politburo members.