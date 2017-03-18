Game ranger ‘shoots fish poacher’ dead

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A MWENEZI game ranger allegedly shot a poacher dead after he found him catching fish from a dam in a conservancy, police have confirmed.

Vulayani Ndlovu (49) of Kanywambi Village under Chief Maranda area allegedly shot Innocent Njovoringo (22) in the left knee.

Police rushed Njovoringo to Neshuro District Hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on admission.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 8AM.

“We have received a report of murder involving a man from Mwenezi who was shot dead by a game ranger working for Malangani Conservancy. The body of the deceased was taken to Neshuro District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. We have arrested the suspect and he will soon appear in court facing murder charges,” said Asst Insp Dehwa.

He said Ndlovu and his colleague, a Sithole, who are both employed as game rangers at Malangani Conservancy in Mwenezi, were on routine patrol within the property when they saw Njovoringo catching fish from a dam inside the conservancy.

“Ndlovu and Mr Sithole attempted to arrest him but Njovoringo resisted and produced a knife threatening to harm the pair. Sithole then fired one warning shot but Njovoringo was not deterred and allegedly kept on advancing. Fearing for his life, Ndlovu fired a second shot which struck the victim’s left knee and he fell down,” he said.

He said Ndlovu phoned his manager Mr Darryl Collet alerting him about the incident after which a report was made to police officers deployed to the property.

