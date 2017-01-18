Gardener up for boss sister rape

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A 32-YEAR-old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s younger sister in Hillside suburb.

The suspect, who was employed as a gardener allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl at his employer’s residence.

The court heard that the girl was allegedly raped in 2014. She did not report the matter to the police until she discovered last Sunday that her attacker was HIV positive.

The rape suspect appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a rape charge.

He was not asked to plead and Mr Tashaya remanded him in custody to January 25.

Prosecuting Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said in February 2014 at around 8PM, the suspect followed the girl to her room as she was coming from the bathroom.

“The complainant was coming from the bathroom and proceeded to her bedroom where the accused person followed and raped her. The complainant did not inform anyone,” he said.

“On January 15, the complainant went to the accused person’s bedroom while he was not around and discovered ARV pills and treatment cards indicating that the accused person was HIV positive,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The prosecutor said the complainant informed her family who advised her to report the matter to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

@cynthiamthembo1