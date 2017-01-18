Gardener up for boss sister rape

January 18, 2017 Local News

scales-and-gavel

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter
A 32-YEAR-old Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly raping his employer’s younger sister in Hillside suburb.

The suspect, who was employed as a gardener allegedly raped an 18-year-old girl at his employer’s residence.

The court heard that the girl was allegedly raped in 2014.  She did not report the matter to the police until she discovered last Sunday that her attacker was HIV positive.

The rape suspect appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a rape charge.

He was not asked to plead and Mr Tashaya remanded him in custody to January 25.

Prosecuting Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said in February 2014 at around 8PM, the suspect followed the girl to her room as she was coming from the bathroom.

“The complainant was coming from the bathroom and proceeded to her bedroom where the accused person followed and raped her. The complainant did not inform anyone,” he said.

“On January 15, the complainant went to the accused person’s bedroom while he was not around and discovered ARV pills and treatment cards indicating that the accused person was HIV positive,” said Mr Dlodlo.

The prosecutor said the complainant informed her family who advised her to report the matter to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

@cynthiamthembo1
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Ghost of Sparta

    She must be vey dumb indeed. Why wait that long and it’s now a matter of her word against his Cz there is no more evidence.

    • Yemurai Nyoni

      I think if you read @disqus_YE9sZHjzsK:disqus ‘s comment, it helps explain why it took so long to report. The question Madzibaba asks, is asked by many people when a woman or girl reports a rape when it happens. People doubt her, and accuse her of many things because they don’t accept her testimony…regardless of whether she provides evidence or not. As you know, rape is not routine, survivors do not plan for it, they don’t expect it and they don’t ask for it…so when it happens it is traumatic, and shocks many survivors into silence. No-one consciously expects that the man next to them will betray their trust. So by terming her action as “dumb” @disqus_Wh56LsZGFb:disqus you are playing into the stigma faced by survivors of rape, and this makes it even more difficult for any survivor in future, to have the confidence to report a rape, even after it happens. Now imagine if she hadn’t reported it as she has now, how many other girls would this man have raped? I respect her because she has overcome her fears and reported the incident; there’s no intelligent way to respond to rape, in fact, the question of intelligence should be posed to the man that reportedly raped her instead. He should be the subject of our comments, he is the one who will be on trial for breaking the law, he is the one accused of a ‘dumb’ act.

      That said, if you or any person you know has experienced rape or sexual violence, I encourage that its reported as soon as one is able to. Early reporting of rape also helps one prevent HIV infection and pregnancy, particularly if reported within 72 hours of the incident. One can access Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, which will help prevent an HIV infection if taken within 72 hours of incident; one can also access emergency contraception to prevent pregnancy if accessed within 120 hours of the incident. In all this, I encourage survivors of rape to seek counselling, to help them cope with the trauma of the incident. If you’ve experienced rape or sexual violence and have not yet found the courage to report it, talk to someone you trust, to help you take the next step and seek justice.