Gate crasher stabs man at party

Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 24-YEAR–OLD man from Bulawayo was hospitalised after a gate-crasher at a birthday party stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

Mr Phathisani Ndlovu was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital following the vicious attack by Hloniphani Sibanda (23) of Sidojiwe flats in Belmont.

A court heard Sibanda had a row with Mr Ndlovu at the party in Iminyela suburb over why he (Sibanda) was at the event without an invitation. Mr Ndlovu turned Sibanda away.

Sibanda allegedly started drinking beer near the party venue, while waiting for Mr Ndlovu to emerge.

He allegedly hurled obscenities at his target and other people at the party tried in vain to restrain him.

An enraged Sibanda allegedly charged at Mr Ndlovu at stabbed him once under the left armpit, with a kitchen knife.

Sibanda yesterday pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Sibongile Marondedze.

The magistrate remanded Sibanda in custody to Thursday this week.

She advised Sibanda to apply for bail at the High Court.

In his defence Sibanda said: “I was trying to defend myself not kill because there were many of them attacking me, he was not alone .I ended up using a knife, it doesn’t belong to me and I had not been carrying it.”

Mr Ndlovu gave a different version of events.

He said commotion had arisen earlier when Sibanda came uninvited to the party and it had been resolved.

He said Sibanda approached him after he had left the party, called out to him and as he turned around, Sibanda stabbed him.

The prosecutor, Ms Concilia Ncube, said the incident occurred on May 13 this year around 11PM.

@MondelaC