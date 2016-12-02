Generations actor Cosmo for Plumtree

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

SOUTH African actor Ronnie Nyakale popularly known for his role as Cosmo on SABC1 popular soapie Generations: The legacy, is expected in Plumtree tomorrow for a Family Fun Day.

The talented actor is also expected to grace an after party for Plumtree socialite, Pretty Ndlovu that will be held at 4Js Sports Bar.

Event organiser Handsome Sibanda said the fun day will be held at Maqhawe Pre-school from 8AM till 5PM with the after party scheduled to begin at 6PM.

“We have invited Ronnie Nyakale popularly known as Cosmo to a Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday at Maqhawe Pre-school. He will then join an after party for Pretty Ndlovu popularly known as Magcwala’s birthday celebrations,” he said.

Sibanda said a number of games and entertainment activities for both children and adults were lined up for the Fun Day. He said these include jumping castles, clowns, trampolines, swimming, a braai and many more games.

Sibanda said DJ Kead Wikead from Bulawayo will be the guest DJ at the after party. He said Plumtree DJs Yugoe, Mabae and Widdy will also provide entertainment.

Musicians Ice Eazy, Tsibi and Jay lv will also perform.

In an interview Cosmo said he was looking forward to his visit which will afford him an opportunity to interact with Zimbabwean artists.

“I can confirm that I will be coming to Zimbabwe, Plumtree in particular on Saturday. I’m looking forward to meeting and interacting with Zim artists and hopefully motivating upcoming artists.

“ I know that many Zimbabweans follow the soapie and I’m glad to finally meet the fans who continue to support my career,” he said.

Plumtree based entertainment company, Toundtainment in a bid to provide entertainment to the border town, has embarked on a programme to invite established local artists and others from neighbouring South Africa to perform in the town.

South African comedian and actor, Vuyo Mgudlwa popularly known as Madluphuthu recently visited Gwanda and Plumtree districts.

South African actor, singer, poet and dancer Israel Makoe who is best known for his role as GP in the SABC drama series, Gaz’lam and Christopher Khubheka who is best known for his role as Gunman in Yizo Yizo have also visited the border town.

