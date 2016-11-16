Ghanaian preacher commends Govt for support

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

GHANAIAN Preacher Evangelist Dag Heward Mills has arrived in Bulawayo for a three-day Healing Jesus Campaign which began at White City Stadium yesterday.

Addressing a press conference at the Large City Hall, Evangelist Heward Mills commended the Government for supporting him and said he always prays for stability in the country.

“We are excited to be in Bulawayo and I believe that Bulawayo will never be the same again. We are here with a simple message that Jesus Christ is the same message yesterday, today and forever.

“We are praying for stability in the nation and that all the problems be solved,” said the evangelist.

“We are here to say Jesus Christ is a healing Jesus, he will heal everyone with poor health. He will heal Zimbabwe and every problem that we present to him. I hope and expect the Lord will visit you in these three days.”

“The Government of Zimbabwe has been helpful, supportive to the Healing Jesus campaign right from our arrival in the country. We are receiving strong support from the government and for that we are very grateful. Jesus says I’m the way the truth and the life, he is the way for Zimbabwe, the truth for Zimbabwe and the life for Zimbabwe”.

The Healing Jesus campaigns began yesterday and end tomorrow.

On a lighter note, Evangelist Heward Mills reminded congregants that Zimbabwe was an in-law to Ghana and as such he deserved to be treated in a special way.

Speaking at the same gathering, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor Martin Moyo said he hopes Bulawayo will be a transformed city after the crusade.

The mayor presented a gift to welcome the visiting preacher. The Healing Jesus campaign organisers are offering free transport to the mega crusade from all parts of the city.

Chairperson of the local organising committee, Apostle Collin Nyathi, commended Bishop Heward Mills for bringing together spiritual fathers and Christians in the city.

The Healing Jesus campaigns have already been held in Kadoma, Kwekwe and Gweru.

Dag Heward Mills has held over 132 campaigns since 2004 in over 90 countries. In Zimbabwe, 14 towns and cities will host the crusades.

From Bulawayo , Evangelist Heward Mill will head to Victoria Falls on November 18 and 19 before proceeding to Beitbridge on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

Evangelist Heward Mills has held 132 evangelistic crusades since 2004 and has seen over 10,4 million turn to Christ, according to information on his website.

He says his objective is to preach the gospel to 100 million underprivileged people in the world.

