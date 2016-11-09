Ghanaian preacher jets in for Healing Jesus crusades

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

TOP Ghanaian preacher Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills is expected in the country today to lead the Healing Jesus Campaign crusades in partnership with local churches.

The crusades to be staged in 14 towns and cities, begin today and end on December 18. The campaign has gained momentum in Bulawayo where over 250 churches are set to participate. The organising team said Evangelist Heward-Mills will jet into the country today and head for Kadoma for the first crusade.

Chairperson of the organising committee Apostle Colin Nyathi of Harvest House International yesterday said the campaign was inter-denominational and meant to instil unity and save souls throughout the country.

“This campaign is for the nation, it will take us to 14 towns and cities in Zimbabwe.

Evangelist Heward-Mills has bankrolled everything. None of the churches have paid anything but this is to help the churches to unite, salvation of souls and there is a social aspect of doctors coming in to heal the congregants,” said Apostle Nyathi.

He said the campaign would be launched in Kadoma then move to Kwekwe before coming to Bulawayo next Tuesday.

Other towns are Victoria Falls, Harare, Chitungwiza, Bindura, Mutare, Zvishavane, Marondera, Gwanda, Masvingo, Gweru and lastly Beitbridge.

He said the series was an opportunity to bring Christians together in prayer. “For us who are believers, it’s for the unity of pastors and the churches.

When a bigger gift comes to town, churches come together, they realise that this is a bigger influential ministry worldwide therefore we come together,” said Apostle Nyathi.

“When people are united according to Psalm 133 v 2, God commands a blessing.

“The blessing lies in this unity but the major factor is salvation of souls, our brothers and sisters who are far away from God to see them come to God”.

In Bulawayo , the crusade is set for December 15 and 16 at the White City Stadium followed by Victoria Falls on the 17th and 18th .

Yesterday, a convoy of 15 buses and trucks from South Africa arrived in the city en-route to Kadoma where the first crusade will be held later tonight.

Scores of Christians turned up at White City Stadium to witness the arrival of the convoy signalling the beginning of the massive campaign.

Apostle Nyathi said buses would ferry people from different suburbs to the stadium.

“Don’t miss a thing like this, if you are a pastor with a church somewhere join the bigger picture and your people would benefit. Secondly, it’s a great thing for pastors coming together, what a great thing for the nation,” he said.

Apostle Nyathi said there would be tight security to avoid stampedes and water bowsers would also be available.

Evangelist Heward-Mills is a Ghanaian minister based in Accra, Ghana. He is the founder and presiding bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International.

He is also a prolific author, conference speaker, evangelist, apostle and theologian.

The campaign has been held in over 90 countries.