Giants face Highlanders in potential thriller

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A TITANIC battle is on the cards when Bulawayo Basketball league men’s defending champions, Giants, face log leaders Highlanders in a potential thriller slated for Khanyisile Sports Centre tomorrow afternoon.

Highlanders are enjoying a purple patch in the league and go into tomorrow’s game bubbling with confidence from last weekend’s impressive 62-17 crushing of Ostrich.

Bosso also previously recorded a thumping 61-37 win over Nust B after a season opening 65-52 narrow victory against City Knights. The three results have seen Bosso shooting to the top of the table with six points.

Bosso coach, Theo Weale, is confident of victory in the largely anticipated game in basketball circles.

“This is our first real test of the season. I feel we need to tighten our defence and get the team to defend collectively. Basketball is a team sport, so the boys have to work together if we are to post a positive result in tomorrow’s game. Regardless of the opponents, our camp is confident of victory,” said Weale.

Highlanders pin their hopes on captain Malcom Fisher and Kevin Mthimkhulu.

Giants have played two games, winning one and losing the other. They opened their season with a good 63-22 win over City Knights before going down 61-63 to Oilers last week.

The champions, who go into tomorrow’s game hoping to bounce back following last week’s setback. Giants are fifth on the log with three points and trail Bosso by three points.

Weekend league action begins today with two men’s encounters on the cards pitting Nust B and City Knights as well as Lupane State University and Nust A in a battle of varsities.



Fixtures



Today

Men: Nust B v City Knights, LSU v Nust A,



Tomorrow

Women: Nust v Angels, Divas v Highlanders, Men: Highlanders v Giants, Mavericks v Oilers — @innocentskizoe