Gift Banda fired

BULAWAYO deputy mayor, Councillor Gift Banda and ward 21 Councillor Reuben Matengu have been fired from their council positions following recommendations made by an independent tribunal.

Clrs Banda and Matengu, who appeared before the independent tribunal for gross misconduct and mismanagement following their suspension in September 2016, were reportedly served with the verdict from the tribunal last Friday but allege they have not been contacted by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.

In an interview yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Local Government Ministry, Engineer George Mlilo confirmed that the two had ceased being councillors.

“Yes the two have been fired. The tribunal has forwarded their recommendations to us on the two affected individuals. While we are yet to get to the finer details of the recommendations, the underlying issue is that they have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect,” said Eng Mlilo.

Government sources revealed that Clr Banda was found guilty of unprocedurally getting a lease for the construction of a social club at Hume Park but was exonerated in the purchase of a piece of land at Ascot race course for the construction of town houses.

However, the sources revealed that the Hume Park stand does not exist after the local authority made it clear that there was no available land in the suburb.

Clr Banda said:

“I have no comment. I am still talking to my lawyers. After that, I can give you a comment.”

Clr Matengu on the other hand confirmed receiving the verdict from the tribunal but said he was not satisfied and was preparing an appeal.

He was found guilty of selling a residential stand in Southwold suburb, which he had bought under a special facility which gave him a 40 percent discount on the purchase price but was not supposed to resell it according to the agreement of sale.

“I only got communication from the tribunal not the ministry but there are a lot of things which were ignored in coming up with this verdict. It was as if the tribunal were taking what they wanted and leaving out the key aspects.

“What boggles the mind is that when I did what I did I actually consulted the council management. I never at any point tried to hide anything, actually what I did was approved by management, so I guess I am being made to suffer for listening to council management,” said Clr Matengu.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) coordinator, Mr Rodrick Fayayo commended the verdicts, noting that residents did not condone corruption at any level.

“Corruption at any level should be dealt with, regardless of whether you are in council or central government. We further believe that corruption should never be politicised hence we are satisfied with the outcome of this tribunal,” said Mr Fayayo.

BPRA raised the red flag over the rate at which councillors were grabbing land in the city leading to the Government sending an investigation team to get to the bottom of the matter.

Last week, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere fired Gweru Mayor Clr Hamutendi Kombayi and Clr Kenneth Sithole following a recommendation by another independent tribunal.

The two were part of 15 councillors that were suspended on August 15 in 2015, facing allegations of gross mismanagement of council resources.

The other 13 councillors have returned to work.

