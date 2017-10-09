Gilmore Tee brings SA drama to Zim

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S Gilmore Tee has partnered with MTV’s Shuga, a youth drama series that deals with HIV and Aids issues, to have the show air on ZBCtv and radio stations across the country.

The TV Host and fashionable Global Citizen, Gilmore Tee has partnered with MTV Shuga, an initiative by the MTV Staying Alive Initiative.

Shuga which airs on MTV Base DSTV Channel 322 announced the development on their social media pages.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Gilmore Tee in spreading #MTVShugaDS message across Zimbabwe through the #GTeeVibe on Radio and ZBC on TV. #GilmorexShuga,” read the announcement by MTV Shuga.

An elated Gilmore Tee who recently signed as brand ambassador for Ster-Kinekor said the partnership will see him facilitating the airing of the show on ZBCtv.

“I’m extremely excited to be working with MTV Shuga in spreading awareness on HIV/AIDS across the globe. Above all, I’m grateful to God for granting these opportunities to me. The partnership will see my podcast having MTV Shuga content and also some televised works I will be pioneering for reach across Zimbabwe and beyond. It’s such an honour to have such big brands partnering with you and trusting you with their brands and products,” said Gilmore Tee.

He said Shuga might be aired on ZBCtv as from next year.

“Last week I was in Harare talking to ZBCtv people. We’re late for Shuga to be aired this year, as the season for ZBCtv started on October 1. However as from January next year most probably Shuga will be aired on ZBCtv,” said Gilmore Tee.

MTV Shuga known by many as Shuga is a television drama series that was first aired in November 2009 on MTV Base as part of an initiative dubbed MTV Staying Alive Ignite.

Its first two seasons was commissioned by MTV Networks Africa in association with The MTV Staying Alive Foundation, PEPFAR (The US President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief), the partnership for an HIV Free generation (HFG) and the Government of Kenya, as part of a multimedia campaign to spread the message about responsible sexual behaviour and tolerance. It later became a hit and was aired in 40 different African countries before it was aired internationally in over 70 television stations.

Shuga bagged a Gold Award in May 2010 at the World Media Festival in Hamburg, Germany in the Public Relations Health category for its vivid and uncompromising focus on love, emotions and sexual behaviour amongst the Kenyan youth.

In 2013, production of the series was moved to Nigeria, where the third and subsequent seasons are set. Dubbed Shuga Naija, the new version is a multimedia campaign which educates youths on HIV, safer sex and teen pregnancy.

It also touches on maternal and child health, family planning, gender-based violence and women empowerment. It was produced in partnership with Nigeria’s National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA). The season three of the series was broadcast via 88 television stations across the world, with estimated viewership of over 550 million. The show recently launched its Season 5 which was filmed in South Africa, named MTV Shuga Down South.

African celebrities such as Tiwa Savage, Lupita Nyong’o and Macmillan Mabaleka are some individuals who have featured on the show.