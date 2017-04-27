‘Give closed factories to SMEs’

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Martin Moyo says owners of underutilised factories should avail their properties for working space to the growing small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking during a reception for delegates who are attending the 58th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Tuesday evening, Clr Moyo said the number of closed factories and those that have relocated presents an opportunity for takeover by SMEs who are in desperate need of working space.

“As a city, we have noted the increasing number of closed factories and relocations to other centres in the country.

“While this is a cause for concern, it nonetheless presents opportunities for the owners of those underutilised factories to provide much needed operating space for growing numbers of SMEs,” said Clr Moyo.

He said there was no logic in building new factory space when the city has lots of underutilised properties. The Mayor also said it did not make sense for the country to allow such useful city assets to go derelict when they can be put to good use.

Addressing the gathering, he said council continues to search for ways to create a more conducive business environment for investors and expressed disappointment that a number of exhibitors were from outside Bulawayo while only a few were from the local business sector.

“We continue to search for ways to create a more conducive business environment for investors in the spirit of enhancing our business communities’ competitiveness, productivity and efficiency. It is therefore disappointing to note that a number of exhibitors from outside the city dominate exhibition space at the expense of local companies,” said Clr Moyo.

He paid tribute to the new ZITF board and management and staff led by board chair Mrs Ruth Ncube and general manager Mrs Nomathemba Ndlovu who have put a splendid exhibition in the face of economic challenges.

Meanwhile, Clr Moyo said visitors and locals should take time to visit the Natural History museum, one of the largest in Africa and other tourist attractions around the city.

