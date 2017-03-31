‘Give President endless mandate to rule’

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mugabe should be given an endless mandate to lead Zimbabweans to economic freedom just like Moses led the children of Israel from slavery into the land of milk and honey — Canaan.

Addressing hundreds of delegates at the official launch of the $15million facility for cross border traders in Gweru on Wednesday, the president of the Cross Border Traders’ Association, Dr Killer Zivhu, described President Mugabe as a God-send adding that Zimbabweans must pray for him to ensure that he carried out his mandate.

Dr Zivhu, who is also the Chivi Rural District Council (RDC) chairman, president of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe (ARDCZ) and Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial secretary for finance, said President Mugabe had the rod like the one Moses used to perform miracles in freeing the children of Israel.

“Svimbo ina vaMugabe (the rod is with President Mugabe). Moses had the rod he used to perform miracles for the children of Israel like striking a rock to give them water and parting the Red Sea. Because of President Mugabe, we have the $15 million facility for cross border traders which should be sufficient for us to be able to grow our businesses and economy,” he said.

“Because of President Mugabe, Beitbridge Border post now opens 24 hours a day. We were sick and tired of sleeping at the border but President Mugabe pointed his rod and flea markets are all over. So he has the rod just like Moses and he is God given to lead us out of poverty for economic emancipation”.

Dr Zivhu called on cross border traders to embrace the facility and benefit their families and the country at large.

He warned beneficiaries against abusing the loans which he said had strings attached to them.

“Those who go to church don’t use the loans to buy your leaders fuel, gifts or pay tithe. Rather get the money, go into business and use the profit anyway you want. For single mothers don’t use the loan to entertain your boyfriends. If you are in need of some (sexual) satisfaction, get a vibrator. My team in China will bring you vibrators instead of fighting over boyfriends. You must be careful.”

Dr Zivhu said his association had agreed with Agribank to come up with a visa card that would facilitate easy financial access for cross border traders.

The facility, he said, is expected to eliminate cross rates that have seen traders with bond notes buying foreign currency on the open market and it is hoped that it will also fight externalisation of foreign currency.

Under the support initiative, approved and registered members of the CBTA will be guaranteed a dollar for dollar exchange when they deposit their bond notes.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for the Midlands province, Cde Jason Machaya, said the government always strives to empower previously marginalised people.

“It is well known and documented that from the attainment of our hard won independence as the nation of Zimbabwe, the government under the leadership of President Mugabe has embarked on an unambiguous path of empowering women.

“This policy, which is premised on addressing economic imbalances which resulted from the past colonial system which severely marginalised the indigenous people, has seen the establishment of such institutions as the Affirmative Action Group and other like-minded organisations whose core mandate was and still remains the championing of the interests of the indigenous person in the economic playing field,” he said.

