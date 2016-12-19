Glitz, glam at Club Connect

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IT was a night to remember on Friday as people in Bulawayo came out in their numbers to witness the grand opening of a new night club — Club Connect.

The club at Cecil Hotel under the management of Devine Assignments, who also run Private Lounge, has put its foothold on the local entertainment scene offering nothing but the best in entertainment.

Revellers including socialites — Babongile Sikhonjwa and musician Sandra Ndebele - came out to play all through the night in their numbers with local DJs Nospa, Prince Eskhosini, Mzoe and Slimzar.

What set the club apart from others was the glitz, glam and VIP experience — something which most local spots lack. People dressed for the occasion and put glam in the club as they bought expensive bottles of whiskeys. Almost each table had at least two bottles.

Upon entering the venue, one was greeted by warm smiles from the beautiful hosts at the club’s entrance. One could be forgiven for thinking they were in another country as the club has light effects which match those of clubs in countries such as South Africa. But what made the clubbing experience more special was the fact that people were partying in what used to be a dingy Cecil Hotel reception.

“I used to frequent this hotel years ago and I like what they’ve done as the place looks like a typical club in South Africa. Whoever thought we’d find ourselves partying at a reception one day,” said one reveller.

The club which used to be the Cecil Hotel’s reception area was given a major facelift to suite the upmarket revellers taste. The VIP area was a ladies affair with the likes of Cyclone Ree being spotted there. However, the soccer star who had reserved the VIP area was in a no show.

While everything else seemed to be on point, it was the DJs who seemed to turn revellers off here and there as they at times played music which was not relevant at particular times.

Management at the club has, however, assured revellers of better entertainment going forward. True to their word, entertainment provided a day after the launch was top notch as 3D DJs, Liz and Crazy Black were invited to take care of business. Never a crew to disappoint, the duo kept revellers on the dance floor.

Below are five reasons why people should party at Club Connect this festive season.

1. AMBIENCE

Turning a hotel lobby into a club is no mean feat. But attention was paid to detail at Connect as the mood set by the lights makes the clubbing experience unique and vibrant. For each type of music played, there are different colour themes.

2. VERY SPACIOUS

Many a times when one is in a night club, space is usually a problem. But at Club Connect, there is enough space for people to show off their dance moves. There are three VIP sections and a spacious dancefloor. Those who prefer having their drinks outside have been catered for as up to 30 couches were arranged outside as well as bar stools for that clientele. Speakers were also erected outside.

3. VIP TREATMENT

Three secure VIP sections are up for grabs with different settings giving one options. Expensive whiskeys and an assortment of drinks are served.

4. SOUND

The sound system is on point and the speakers were carefully arranged to cater for the diverse imbibers. Some areas in the club have low sound in order to give people room to chat while the areas close to the dancefloor have loud sound.

5. LOCATION

The club is ideally located in town, saving one the hustle of having to travel far to have fun. Also, it is located next to another vibrant joint — the Private Lounge strip club thereby making it convenient for patrons to sample the best of both worlds.