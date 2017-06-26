Goalfest as DeMbare outclass Byo City

Eddie Chikamhi, Senior Sports Reporter

Dynamos 4 – 3 Bulawayo City

DYNAMOS were in party mood again yesterday after they overcame their defensive jitters to record their fifth successive win in this high-scoring Castle Lager Premiership soccer match against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium.

Stand-in skipper, Obey Mwerahari, Denver Mukamba, Christian Epoupa and defender Lincolin Zvasiya were on target as the Harare giants appear to have gathered momentum in the championship race after cutting short the gap between them and the top team to just two points with two games in hand.

However, the Glamour Boys’ assistant coach Biggie Zuze, who is holding the fort in the absence of Lloyd Mutasa currently away on national team duty, yesterday said they have to celebrate their success with eyes open following a poor defensive show that could have cost them big time on another day.

DeMbare’s rearguard was suspicious the whole match with goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga the main culprit as he gifted teenage double scorer Clive Rupiya with an easy goal in the seventh minute while substitute Bellington Damson also benefited from his indecisiveness for Bulawayo City’s third.

“Credit to the guys, they kept on fighting. But the only thing, I think we didn’t defend very well. You could see even their first goal was just a gift from the goalkeeper. These types of things happen in football.

“But I am happy we carried on. Scoring four goals and creating Chances is a plus for us and we are beginning to see a great Change in the team.

“The character is there, the fighting spirit is there and the mistakes these youngsters are making we are rectifying them and I think we will keep on working with these guys. For today, we are happy we’ve got the three points. I think that is what matters most,” said Zuze.

Despite the win, it was a bad day especially for Mateyaunga whose attempt to showcase his dribbling skills failed dismally when he received a back pass and tragically toyed with the ball in front of striker Rupiya.

The keeper complicated things for himself by making one touch too many as Rupiya closed in and successfully wrestled for possession before slotting the ball into an empty net.

Dynamos, however, were quick to bounce back with captain of the day Mwerahari heading home the equaliser from a free-kick by Peace Makaha on the wide right with the clock showing 10 minutes of play.

Mukamba, who appeared to be working hard to rediscover his form, then put DeMbare ahead with a low shot into the bottom corner when Bulawayo City defenders failed to clear their lines from a throw-in into the box by Carlos Rusere.

But Rupiya restored parity soon after the restart with DeMbare defenders flat-footed as the 18-year-old juggled the ball with his back to goal inside the box and still found time to shoot on the turn despite a cluster of blue and white shirts around him.

Cameroonian Epoupa, who has developed a niche for scoring special goals for Dynamos, was at it again yesterday with a classy shot from the tightest of angles after shielding his marker in a tussle for possession with 52 minutes played.

Zvasiya made it four for Dynamos with a first time shot on the edge of the box after Mukamba had kept substitute Phakamani Dube’s high ball in play.

Although midfielder Cleopas Kapupurika could not get his name on the scoresheet, the diminutive winger was the man to watch for DeMbare with his dribbling skills and pace down the wings.

But DeMbare had to endure the last 15 minutes of the game as their defensive frailties were exposed by City’s extensive wing play with goalkeeper Mateyaunga always on the edge. The visitors could have easily walked away with a point with a bit of luck and precision.

Bulawayo City coach Mandla Mpofu was pleased by the duel although losing three points was painful experience after such a spirited fight by his charges.

“I think when we came into this came obviously some quarters thought it was an easy assignment for Dynamos but I guess we had unbelievable performance from my team. As much as I do not like to talk about match officials but the first goal, that foul, he gave them. That’s my feeling.

“But again we conceded stupid goals that we could have avoided. Overall I’m trying to blend youth and experience, (and we had) two goals from Clive Rupiya an 18-year-old who I think is our next Khama Billiat.

“It’s a young team that I’m trying to build and our objective is to survive relegation. With such a performance today I think we are in the right direction. It’s not surprising that we lost to Dynamos but we gave them a good game.

“At one time we were pound-to–pound with Dynamos. I am not demoralised, I am not frustrated by this defeat but I am very pleased with the way we applied ourselves today under a lot of pressure, playing a team that has been on fire. But again seven goals in one game it’s just unbelievable.

“Of course losing three points at this stage is not good enough but the most important thing is to look forward and see how best we can approach the next game that is coming,” said Mpofu.

Still, Dynamos rose to fourth on the log standings with 26 points, two behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In fact, they could have been top of the table by end of day yesterday if their match against Chapungu had ended as it were last week after it was abandoned with the Harare giants leading 4-0 when a goalpost collapsed soon after the interval.

The Glamour Boys are still likely to make it six wins in a roll if the PSL Disciplinary Committee rule in their favour as Chapungu, the home team, have since been summoned to a hearing this Thursday facing charges of failing to provide a replacement goal.

Teams

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga P Makaha, C Rusere (P Dube, 41st min), L Zvasiya, M Machazane, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, D Mukamba (T Macheke, 90th min), C Kapupurika (T Sadiki, 82nd min), E Mandiranga, C Epoupa.

Bulawayo City: A Ngwenya, M Kadzola (Z Ngodzo, 26th min), M Mungadze, N Mukumbi, Z Sibanda, K Madzongwe, I Kutsanzira, M Dube (D Maposa, 64th min) , T Ndlovu, C Rupiya, H Ncube (B Damson 74th min).