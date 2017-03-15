Gokomere school head demoted

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

GOKOMERE High School headmaster Mr Stanley Mutsambiwa has been transferred and demoted after he was found guilty of diverting examination fees for average pupils to academically gifted pupils to ensure a high pass rate.

The pass rate at the Roman Catholic-run school has mostly been above 90 percent for both Ordinary Level and Advanced Level public examinations.

About 30 parents of former pupils who are said to have been prejudiced reportedly made formal complaints to the school and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s provincial offices in Masvingo.

Masvingo provincial education director Mr Zadius Chitiga said:

“Mr Mutsambiwa’s matter was finalised and verdict was reached. The position is Mr Mutsambiwa has been transferred to Mutero High School in Gutu as deputy headmaster after he was found guilty of a number of issues. This is a slight demotion from his position as headmaster. For the details on the allegations, you can contact Primary and Secondary Education Ministry permanent secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango.”

Efforts to speak to Dr Utete-Masango were fruitless yesterday as she was said to be locked in a meeting.

