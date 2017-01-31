Gold baron files court order to evict miner from Filabusi claim

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ESIGODINI gold baron Mr Baron Dube has filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking the eviction of a gold dealer at one of his mining claims in Filabusi.

Mr Dube, through his lawyers, Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba legal practitioners, claims that he has engaged police over the matter but they were biased towards the illegal panners.

In the application, Mr Dube cited Mr Eucell Mackson Moyo and Officer-In-Charge Minerals Unit Gwanda as the first and second respondents.

Mr Dube, in his affidavit, claimed he was the registered holder of a block consisting of 150 tungsten claims named Mosentrals E.

“I made numerous reports at Filabusi Police Station in a bid to stop first respondent from continued illegal activity on my claim. However, my reports fell on deaf ears as the second respondent reacted by issuing out an illegal injuction which ceased mining operations on my mine,” he said.

The gold baron claimed that Mr Moyo was only issued with a prospecting licence certificate of registration on December 12 last year.

“The beacons which were allocated to the first respondents actually encroach into my mining claim. First respondent purports to be carrying out his mining activities on a different piece of land whereas he is mining on my claim.

“I am the registered holder of the mining claims and as such I have a clear right which is being prejudiced by the first respondent’s continued mining activities on my claim,” Mr Dube said.

He claimed that he was barred by the police from engaging private security companies to guard the mine.

Mr Dube wants the court to issue an order declaring him the lawful owner of the mining claim and an order permanently interdicting Mr Moyo from carrying out any mining activities there.

He also wants the police to be barred from interfering with his operations.

