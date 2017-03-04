Gold panners turn on boss

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

A MAN was axed on the head while several shots were fired when illegal gold panners allegedly turned on their boss and Esigodini businessman Mr Baron Dube, robbing his bar and destroying property.

The incident, which happened on Thursday at about 10PM, is the latest in a series of violent clashes among amakorokoza in Habane Township.

Sources said part of the group that smashed windows and ransacked the bar were Mr Dube’s former employees.

Habane residents said they heard gun shots during the noisy altercation but were scared to go out and check what was happening.

Mr Dube confirmed the attacks and robbery saying before the violence started, there were some shady looking panners who were milling around his bar carrying axes.

He said he phoned the police to inform them about the “suspicious” men but did not get any assistance.

The prominent gold baron said he had to fire some shots to stop the menacing gold panners from attacking his employees.

“We saw the panners carrying axes between 6 and 7PM. I phoned the police as the men were very suspicious but we didn’t get any response. Some of them entered the bar and started smoking inside when our bar policy is clear that no one smokes in it. It was clear that they wanted to provoke us,” Mr Dube said.

He said the men left the bar and a few minutes later someone staggered into the bar with blood gushing from an axe wound on the head.

Mr Dube said he rushed the injured man to the police.

He said while he was away, someone phoned to tell him that panners had pounced on his shop.

“It seems they were people on a mission. When they arrived they harassed everyone. They attacked my employees and robbed them. About $156 was stolen. They also vandalised a lot of property and smashed the bar’s big glass window panes,” Mr Dube said.

“Two of the suspects used to be my employees but I had to part ways with them because of their violent nature.”

He said the panners were resorting to robbery because they cannot go underground due to incessant rains pounding the country.

“It’s raining and due to the rains they are being disturbed in their panning activities. They no longer have money that’s why they are turning to crime,” said Mr Dube who is familiar with gold panning-related violence.

Last year he was arrested together with his gang after his group clashed with rivals.

He was, however, acquitted of the crime.

Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkosilathi Sibanda said the matter had not reached his office.

Gold-related tiffs have been reported in most areas around mining claims in the southern parts of the country.

In January police had to deploy 200 officers to restore order in Bubi district in Matabeleland North following violence recorded in the area.

— @nqotshili