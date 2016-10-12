Gonyeti down, but not

Whinsley Masara, Showbiz Correspondent

Former Third Generation band member, Gonyeti who has hogged the limelight following her sexual abuse claims against high riding contemporary musician – Jah Prayzah may be down, but certainly not out.

The musician was spotted performing at Veritas Night Club at Westlea Shopping Centre in Harare at the weekend. Interestingly, she commanded quite a sizeable crowd who seemed to be enjoying every bit of her performance.

Backed by a five member (four men, one woman) band, Gonyeti, real name Pamela Zulu, proved to fans who watched her that she was better off as a solo artiste other than a backing vocalist.

The Veritas performance was one of her many gigs which have been lined up. In an interview, Gonyeti who other than her new compositions, performed renditions of tracks by Chiwoniso Maraire, Busi Ncube and Oliver Mtukudzi, said her group was focusing on Township Jazz.

She said she decided to go solo after realising she was not getting any younger.

“Like any child would be weaned from their mother’s breast, I was weaned too and I’m now willing to show my capabilities to others,” said Gonyeti.

“I learnt a lot from Jah Prayzah and the Third Generation band, something which inspired me to set up my own band. When I joined Jah Prayzah’s band, I couldn’t dance as I wasn’t fit.

“Jah Prayzah took it upon himself to train me to be the Gonyeti I am today. Now I’m more fit than soldiers and have since graduated to being a war veteran.”

It was Jah Prayzah who gave her the name Gonyeti as he always poked fun at her because of her body structure. Now, she has embraced the name as it has become her brand.

Her band has also been named ‘Gonyeti and the Horse Power Band’. Fortunately, forming a band was not difficult for Gonyeti as she partnered people whom she once sang with when she was in Victoria Falls.

Jah Prayzah’s former manager – Filda Muchabaiwa popularly known as Mama Filo is managing the band.

“We’re working very well under the management of Mai Filo who’s an amazing woman. She’s God-given and I’m sure with her assistance, we’ll go places,” Gonyeti said.

And true to her words, Gonyeti, judging from her Harare performance at the weekend is destined for greater things. Other than the obvious Jah Prayzah, artistes such as Andy Muridzo who have gone through Mama Filo’s hands are well on their way to the top.

The 30 year-old mother of one said though she misses the Third Generation Band, she was content with her decision to go solo.

“I loved Jah’s music, but I’m glad I’m doing my own thing now. But this doesn’t mean I know longer talk to the guys. Whenever I’m free, I visit them and help them wherever they need help,” she said.

The artiste who has been hard at work is now recording her debut album set for release at the end of this month.

“I’m in studio working on my album which I intend to launch by end of this month. I also intend to shoot videos for the seven songs that will be on this album,” she said.

Having given birth at a young age, Gonyeti hopes to inspire other women and young girls.

“We should never be ashamed to show what we’re good at as women. If it’s moving your body on stage, go for it and don’t be intimidated by what people say.

“Women are an important species and deserve utmost respect. My aspiration is to contribute in the livelihood of girls as I want them to be better than me. I urge all mothers to raise their children well.

“I was raised by a single mother and had my child when I was 14 years. I then lost my mother when I was 17 and I never knew my father. That alone is enough justification of my passion for the girl child.”

