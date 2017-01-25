Good Samaritan loses R200 000 car to conductor

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A GOOD Samaritan has lost a vehicle worth about R200 000 to a man who had volunteered to clean it.

Zibusiso Ndlovu (22) of Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo allegedly approached Mr Ian Mpofu, a cross border driver and told him that he did not have a place to stay as he had been kicked out of his parents’ house.

Mr Mpofu of Mzilikazi suburb — whose employers are in South Africa — decided to employ Ndlovu as a conductor but is now regretting his decision after he lost the vehicle.

He said Ndlovu disappeared with the Toyota Quantum registration number CD49DM GP on Monday last week at around 2PM.

Mr Mpofu said the vehicle was worth R200 000 and belonged to his South African employers.

“Through pity and trust, I recruited Ndlovu as my conductor. I took him into my home after he told me he didn’t have a place to live as he had been kicked out of his parents’ home in Emganwini suburb,” he said.

“We had travelled together on two trips and he seemed like a quiet, trustworthy young man.”

Mr Mpofu said they arrived home on Monday morning from South Africa intending to go back the following day.

“When I woke up to clean the car in the afternoon, he offered to clean it. I took a bath and dozed off on the sofa only to be awakened by my nephews who had come from school. That is when I noticed that the car was not there.

“I phoned him and he said he had gone to pick-up some customers in the Western suburbs. I asked him why he had done that because he doesn’t even have a licence and we were not returning (to SA) that day. He said he was returning immediately, but until today I have not seen him,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said Ndlovu never returned and his phone went off at midnight and has not been reachable up to now.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said investigations were underway.

“A commuter omnibus conductor stole a Toyota Quantum after the driver of the vehicle gave him car keys so that he could clean it. The driver retired to bed and the accused drove the vehicle to an unknown destination.

“The complainant reported the case to police and investigations are in progress,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said police were urging motor vehicle owners to be wary of persons they entrust with their car keys as unscrupulous people may end up stealing their vehicles.

