Good times ahead: Zanu-PF

Leonard Ncube/ Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporters

ZANU-PF yesterday said the country is poised for economic growth under the leadership of newly-elected President Mnangagwa who has a clear vision for the country.

In an interview, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party earned the “national crown” in the just ended harmonised polls after its presidential candidate President Mnangagwa won 50,8 percent of the vote while the MDC Alliance’s presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa got 44,3 percent in an election which had 23 candidates. The ruling party also garnered two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Cde Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa has demonstrated that he has the ability to take the country to glorious times after he assumed power last year in November.

“Upon the resignation of the former President following well known events a new dawn, new dispensation and indeed a new era embraced the nation led by President ED Mnangagwa after his inauguration on November 24, 2017,” he said.

“Since that historic day Cde ED as he is popularly known, has led the country with meticulous precision, foresight, vision, courage and humility. He is of course a man of impeccable liberation war credentials, upright in character, principled, purposeful and a man of destiny. And his winning of the 30 July Presidential election, is closed in these attributes. Zimbabwe is destined for prosperity through his wise leadership.”

He said Zanu-PF continues to create new narratives with its masses-driven policies.

“The party’s eloquent history has always been on the people’s side, hence it being a people’s party. Its journey up to this moment is not a secret. It’s an open book with fascinating pages,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa’s victory was no mean achievement.

“The revolutionary Zanu-PF party congratulates its President and First Secretary Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for being declared the winner of the 30 July 2018 harmonised elections as President elect of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

“Equally his focus and servant leadership has landed the ruling party a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly garnering 145 out of the 210 seats, indeed earning a national crown. This is no mean achievement given the political landscape of Zimbabwe.”

He said the party was however saddened by the violence which claimed the lives of six people on Wednesday. The ruling party leadership in Matabeleland North is planning parties around the province to celebrate its victory in the elections.

Out of 13 parliamentary seats in the province, the revolutionary party won eight with the remaining five going to MDC Alliance. Zanu-PF retained Bubi, Umguza, Lupane East, Lupane West, Tsholotsho North, Tsholotsho South, Nkayi North and the party’s candidate Cde Stars Mathe also reclaimed Nkayi South from the MDC-T’s Abednico Bhebhe.

MDC Alliance won in Binga North and Binga South, Hwange Central, Hwange East and also gained Hwange West. Zanu-PF also won a majority of local authority seats around the province.

The party’s provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo said the victory calls for celebrations before the party starts implementing promises it made during the campaign period.

On Friday Cde Moyo held a roadshow with his campaign team from Umguza up to Victoria Falls where he spoiled them with a boat cruise and game drive for working hard in the run up to the elections.

Cde Moyo said the Friday party was a precursor to a series of celebrations soon to be held in Umguza and in other constituencies where the party won around the province. “This is just a celebration with team Umguza following the good work they did. They have been in the bush since we started campaigning and I thought of thanking them by a boat cruise and game drive as they return home to their families,” he said.

“After this we will start our celebrations around all wards in Umguza. We will also meet all MPs who won in the province before a provincial celebration on a date to be advised.”

Cde Moyo became the party’s candidate for Umguza after Dr Obert Mpofu opted for the Senate.

Dr Mpofu, together with Cdes Thokozile Mathuthu and Alice Dube are the party’s senators for the province while the MDC Alliance will be represented by Mrs Rosemary Nyathi, Mrs Phyllis Ndlovu and Mr Herbert Simatande. In Bulawayo, the provincial secretary for administration Cde Elifas Mashaba said although Zanu-PF won only one seat in the province, the party improved its performance in the just ended harmonised elections compared to 2013 polls.

The party only won Bulawayo South constituency out of 12 constituencies, the rest going to the MDC Alliance.

Since 2000 the party had not won any National Assembly seats in Bulawayo save for six it won during the 2015 by-elections that were boycotted by the MDC.

Cde Mashaba said it was always going to be difficult for the party to win the polls considering the prevailing economic hardships.

“Obviously, we go into an election to win. However, the urban set up which has challenges of job creation and cash shortages among other issues affected the urban voters. But we hope to turn the tables as the economic engines start turning around under President Emmerson Mnangagwa leadership. I don’t believe that people in Bulawayo hate Zanu-PF,” said Cde Mashaba,

“As a party, although we lost to the opposition we are happy with the voting patterns. In the 2013 elections we had just over 30 000 voters in the presidential race and in this election our numbers increased to more than 60 000. Even our constituencies performed relatively well as compared to the past election.”

Cde Mashaba said Zanu-PF Bulawayo province will build on the groundwork that has been laid so far.

He said the party was investigating the alleged “planting” of some voters in Bulawayo constituencies.

“We believe there are some voters who might not be staying in Bulawayo who voted in Bulawayo constituencies. So we are looking into that. But that does not mean we are not accepting the poll results,” said Cde Mashaba.

He said the party’s focus was to rebuild the economy under President Mnangagwa as revival of Bulawayo industries under the special economic zones and construction of houses will be on the party’s top agenda. He challenged Mr Chamisa to accept the poll results to pave way for economic development.