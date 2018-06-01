Gospel inspirational concert on Saturday

Joel Tsvakwi, Showbiz Correspondent

A Gospel Inspirational Concert is set to be launched in Bulawayo at the City of Christ International on Saturday.

The concert will be held in a bid to boost morale and prove the mantle of the up-and-coming gospel artists in and around the city.

A contingent of artistes including Nodubo Hadebe, Maginasi Moyo, Kingdom Ambassadors and Brian Moyo are billed to perform.

To spice up the concert will be guest artist Abigail Mwembe – an esteemed gospel artist from Harvest International Church – who is expected to serenade the gospel music lovers.

The concert is a brainchild of the Great Trumpet Music Foundation (GTMF) which is a coalition of interdenominational up-and-coming gospel artistes.

Founder and leader of the GTMF, Donny Masunungure, affectionately known as Minister Donn Mass said this was part of their efforts to penetrate the gospel scene in the city.

“This concert is the beginning of developing our registered artistes to become acquainted with the high demands of gospel music and the music industry at large. With the morale and high expectations, we believe the sky is the limit,” he said.

Mduduzi Vushe who is also a member of the GTMF weighed in saying the usual crying by artistes of being sidelined in the music industry should be a thing of the past.

“As gospel artists, we have a perception of being sidelined so we have decided to wake up from this slumber and prove that we can also make it, just like our brothers in the secular world,” said Vushe.