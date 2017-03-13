Government stops Mabutweni evictions

Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has overturned Bulawayo City Council’s decision to evict scores of Mabutweni residents by March 23 over accusations that residents were sub-letting the houses in breach of their lease agreements.

On February 23 council issued 30-day eviction notices to the residents — including a woman who owes the local authority 47 cents — to vacate the municipality owned houses.

Council also said the residents were behind in rentals.

At a meeting yesterday, Mpopoma-Pelandaba MP Cde Joseph Tshuma said they had resolved to let the residents stay on condition that they service their debts monthly.

“I would like to assure you that we resolved this issue with Cde Saviour Kasukuwere who is the Minister of Local Government and his permanent secretary. I have already met with the Town Clerk and we agreed that no one will be evicted,” said Cde Tshuma.

“I would like to warn anyone who will continue harassing these residents to stop and we will deal with them. Residents on the other hand need to service their accounts so that council is enabled to process home ownership of such houses.”

“No one has authority to evict these residents as we are aware that it was a scandalous move by corrupt officials. We will ensure that residents keep their houses and they must complement our efforts by servicing their accounts monthly,” said Cde Tshuma.

He added that he had engaged an organisation called Mfelandawonye to help the residents build toilets so that council does not repossess the houses.

The area councillor Lot Siziba said he was aware that they were certain organisations planting confusion in the suburb.

“We would want to warn certain organisations who want to take advantage of this situation to cause confusion and dupe people of their houses. We know there are corrupt people that we will trace and fire from council premises,” said Clr Siziba.

One of the eviction letters read: “The rent is not paid by the 7th of the following month and there is no explanation and that amounts to breach of the agreement . . .

“You owe the council the sum of $0.47.”

“Could you therefore show cause why council cannot repossess and re-allocate the property to deserving persons on the council waiting list within a month of this notice. Failure to respond council will proceed to repossess and re-allocate the property without further reference to you.”

Cde Tshuma later visited Mr Luke Sibanda whose family died in a horrific road accident which killed 14 people who were going to a funeral last week.

He paid his condolences and left the family $10 and some groceries.

@thamamoe