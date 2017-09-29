Government works to develop community tourism

Kiyapili Sibanda, Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is working closely with several communities across the country and assisting them to develop tourism projects within their respective areas, an official said.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to empower both urban and rural communities to own and benefit from tourism resources through the Community Based Tourism Enterprises Programme.

Speaking on behalf of the Tourism Minister Dr Walter Mzembi, in Bulawayo on Wednesday, permanent secretary, Dr Thokozile Chitepo said vibrant community-based tourism projects were critical in fostering sustainable development.

“I’m delighted to note that the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry is working with various communities throughout the country both in urban and rural set-ups on community based tourism projects or enterprises in order to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth, employment creation and poverty reduction,” she said.

“Community based tourism enterprises are owned and managed by communities and offer services to tourists while generating wider community benefits.”

Dr Chitepo said Bulawayo has benefited from such initiatives through the establishment of a township tourism project by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) and Amakhosi Cultural Tours.

She said that Zimbabwe must harness the power of tourism in order to meet the global 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

“Tourism in Zimbabwe has become a conspicuous pillar of our economy, a passport to prosperity, and a transformative force for improving millions of lives. Zimbabwe can and must harness the power of tourism as we strive to carry out the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” said Dr Chitepo.

She highlighted that domestic tourism drives revenue for the tourism sector and countries like China, Russia, India and USA were living examples in which domestic tourism thrives.

Dr Chitepo was part of the delegation that gathered in Bulawayo to mark the 2017 World Tourism Day Celebrations that was held under the theme "Sustainable Tourism – a tool for development".