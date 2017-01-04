Govt approves $105.4m BCC budget

Kiyapili Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government has approved Bulawayo City Council’s $105,4 million budget for this year.

In a statement yesterday, BCC senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the approved financial plan was a “standstill” budget with capital budget pegged at $48,1 million.

“The Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing has approved the budget for the 2017 municipal year. The revenue budget, which is pegged at $105,4 million is a standstill budget with no tariff increases while the capital budget is pegged at $48,1 million,” she said.

A brochure availed to Chronicle indicates that rates and general services account expenses would chew $41,6 million against expected income of $43,7 million leaving a difference of $2 million.

On the health and community service account, expenses are expected to total $29,9 million while an income of $3,9 million is anticipated with a negative variance of $26 million.

The sewerage services account is expected to register $6,5 million in expenses against anticipated income of $10,8 million.

The water services account is anticipated to record $18,3 million in expenses against an income of $31,2 million.

Mrs Mpofu said the local authority found it necessary not to increase tariffs this year to ease pressure on residents and companies as the economy was still performing poorly.

“However, the effectiveness of this budget hinges on the availability of funds. Ratepayers are therefore, encouraged to consider the payment for services a priority in order for council to continue providing services,” she said.

“The city extends its gratitude to the rate payers who are mindful of their role as partners in the development of Bulawayo by honouring their obligations . . . as they make it possible for the city to function.”

Mrs Mpofu said the Government directed BCC to reduce the level of debtors and creditors as well as attaining the 30/70 percent salary to service delivery budget ratio requirement.

In 2015, the Government announced that it would not be approving budgets for local authorities that do not comply with the 70:30 percent threshold for service delivery and employment costs respectively.

Mrs Mpofu also said the Government has also put emphasis on the need to bring to date the city’s audited financial statements.

“The Bulawayo City Council will therefore prioritise addressing the issues raised above which necessitate the support of our stakeholders,” she said.

