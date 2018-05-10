‘Govt committed to uniting nation through engagement’

Auxilia Katongomara in Harare, Chronicle Reporter

THE Government is committed to uniting the people by fostering internal and external engagement to achieve cohesion and break isolation, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

This, he said, can be achieved through peace-building and reconciliation initiatives as well as cultural practices that advance healing and reconciliation.

In a speech read on his behalf by the permanent Secretary in his office, Reverend Paul Damasane, during a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) National Convergence and Validation Conference, VP Mohadi said unity was one of the key aspirations of the new dispensation.

“The current thrust of Zimbabwe is to grow its economy, unite the populace through internal and external engagement to achieve cohesion and break isolation. There should therefore be sustainable peace- building and reconciliation initiatives.

“The discussion around nation building, peace-building or the national project in Zimbabwe invites a fundamental inquiry whether peace and reconciliation is a state-craft priority. This critical point of inquiry is informed by the country’s stable political and democratic environment. Notwithstanding, this proposition does not overshadow the reality of historical conflicts which have acrimoniously visited the country’s varying epochs of development,” said VP Mohadi.

Cde Mohadi who is also responsible for Peace and Reconciliation, said Government’s commitment to advancing peace and reconciliation is evidenced by the enacting and signing into law of the National Peace and Reconciliation Act in January and the subsequent appointment of the chairperson.

He said the developments confirm Government’s commitment and resolve to create an environment of peace, reconciliation and healing in the nation.

VP Mohadi said Government is alive to the importance of the community’s cultural involvement that will continuously maintain the people’s being and identity.

“To this end, the Government remains committed to upholding cultural practices that advance peace, healing and reconciliation. Cultural practices are more restorative and not retributive. This kind of healing and reconciliation is what in isiNdebele is referred to as ukukhumisana umlotha which also may encompass ukuthelelana amanzi. This kind of healing and reconciliation helps ease and relieve pain as well as emotional stress and help parties get back to normalcy and move on,” he said.

“We see the need to strive for a restoration of the nation where those that could previously not speak to each other can now sit under the same tree and plan the future together without acrimony.

“People should have that sense of oneness before they start seeing themselves as individuals. We need to be at peace with each other. When this happens, Zimbabwe will be poised for national cohesion, transformation and sustainable socio-economic development.”

Cde Mohadi said the unifying role of Faith-based Organisations cannot be ignored in peace building as Zimbabweans are largely a God-fearing people whose value for the integrity and dignity of the individual is anchored on man created in the image of God.

He commended Civil Society Organisations for advancing peace, healing and reconciliation in the different communities.

The NPRC Conference was held to validate provincial consultations on peace-building process and to engage the stakeholders in nation building.

The one-day conference was attended by various stakeholders and organisations among them the United Nations Country director Mr Georges Van Montfort, Special Advisor to the President on Peace and Reconciliation Professor Clever Nyathi, Chief Ngungumbane, members of various constitutional Commissions, Government officials and civil society representatives.

The Commission presented findings from the consultations and its chairperson Retired Justice Sello Nare said the conference was meant to facilitate dialogue for strategic planning purposes.

