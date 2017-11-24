Govt dismisses holiday rumours

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Government yesterday dismissed social media messages that today is a public holiday because of the swearing-in of President-designate Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Social media was awash with suggestions that due to the inauguration today has been declared a public holiday.

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo who is the official Government spokesperson said:

“I’m not aware of that communication. If that was announced the message was not relayed to me.”

Meanwhile, the Government has availed buses from all the country’s provinces to ferry people to witness the inauguration.

Bulawayo Provincial Administrator Mrs Khonzani Ncube said the province has received an overwhelming response from residents who are eager to attend today’s ceremony.

“We have availed several buses to ferry those who want to witness His Excellency’s inauguration tomorrow in Harare. As this is a national event it’s our duty to provide transport for those who want to attend the event. We have already received an overwhelming response and people will start leaving tonight at 7PM,” said Mrs Ncube.

She said those attending the event were picked from the designated pick-up points.

Matabeleland North Provincial Administrator, Ms Latiso Dlamini said 10 buses were also availed from her province in line with Government’s policy. — @nqotshili