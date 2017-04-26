Govt happy with gains made under Zim-Asset

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has scored major achievements under the Zim-Asset programme, which have set a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth in the country since 2013, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) said yesterday.

Senior principal director in the OPC, Ambassador Mary Mubi said Zim-Asset — due to expire next year — has laid a concrete basis for accelerated economic development beyond 2018.

The OPC is coordinating the implementation of the five-year blueprint, working closely with different stakeholders drawn from both public and private sectors.

The Zim-Asset strategy was crafted to achieve sustainable development and social equity anchored on indigenisation, empowerment and employment creation, which will be largely propelled through judicious exploitation of the country’s abundant human and natural resources.

This results-based agenda is built around four strategic clusters that are meant to enable Zimbabwe to achieve economic growth and reposition the country as one of the strongest economies in the region and Africa. The four strategic clusters are: food security and nutrition; social services and poverty eradication; infrastructure and utilities and value addition and beneficiation.

Ambassador Mubi said through Zim-Asset, the Government has made several achievements across the clusters. Among the key achievements is the ease of doing business reform process, which has resulted in a review of a number of investment laws, the successful Command Agriculture programme, which is crucial in the food security cluster and the agro-processing value chain and improving public corporate governance standards. Other achievements include the fruitful re-engagement with the international community and the Diaspora, adoption of Special Economic Zones, signing of mega-investment deals in sectors such as energy and infrastructure projects, as well as the introduction of electronic governance systems across Government departments, which have enhanced provision of key services.

“Zim-Asset has made commendable progress with most of the programmes expected to be long term. Command Agriculture has gone a long way in bringing together the Government and the private sector to make sure that the country doesn’t import maize,” said Mubi.

“The completion of the Tokwe Mukorsi Dam is a major achievement under Zim-Asset with more than 25 000 hectares of irrigable land expected to be utilised.”

She told Business Chronicle in an interview at the OPC stand at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that the manufacturing industry was poised for growth through adoption of the value addition model, which is set to reduce reliance on imports and increasing export earnings.

“We’ve also seen success in respect of value addition while capacity utilisation has also improved. There has been some level of re-tooling in the private sector,” she added.

Ambassador Mubi also said the introduction of e-government system has seen a decline in corruption particularly at the Registrar General’s office, which used to be overwhelmed with queues. “Due to the e-governance system introduced through Zim-Asset we have seen smooth running at Government departments. The RG’s office is a good example. The upgrading of the system has minimised corruption and improved services to the public.

“We also recognise the parastatal sector, which is why we have identified 10 parastatals for urgent reform and restructuring. These will be given priority attention,” she said.

Amb Mubi said as a result of the ongoing reforms and engagement, more Diasporans were now willing to partner with the country in various business and development projects.

“Diasporans are key players in reviving the economy. Besides their interest in investing back home, they have the money and their involvement is important for the country’s economy. I’m happy that we have a number of them approaching us for business ventures,” she said.

“All we need to do is to energise the Diasporans and the people back home to work collectively and know their roles in this economic drive.”

Amb Mubi said legislative reviews have started bearing fruit in attracting investors and making it easy for locals to establish and run their businesses.

“We have put a number of competitive measures to ensure the ease of doing business. We have the Corporate Governance Bill under discussion to soon go through Parliament.

“We’re also reviewing the Companies Act as we continue to look at other sectors to see how we can make it easy for people to apply for construction permits, collateral registries and loans from the bank. Legislation will definitely empower our people to smoothly revive our economy,” she said.

Amb Mubi said forums like the ZITF were also playing an important role in making people aware of where the country is going and how they can be part of the achievements.