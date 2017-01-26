Govt happy with work being done at base stations

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT says it is happy with the work being done at base stations countrywide as it strives to complete the digitalisation programme by year end.

Government has so far channelled $47 million towards the programme and is working on raising the remaining $125 million to complete the project.

This was said by Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Permanent Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe during a tour of the Zvishavane base station yesterday.

The Minister who was accompanied by his deputy, Cde Thokozile Mathuthu, Information Ministry permanent secretary, Mr George Charamba and officials from Transmedia and the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), said Government was committed to seeing the programme completed.

He said as the country rushes to migrate from analogue television broadcast to digital before the end of this year, civil works are underway at various base stations countrywide.

“We are very happy with progress at base stations across the county. At Buchwa they are now painting and here (Zvishavane) they rectified the problem of the three foundation legs of the structure,” he said.

The Minister said so far about $47million dollars had been spent on the project and Government was mobilising about $125million to complete the programme.

Dr Mushohwe said the programme was vital for the country as it would result in the creation of jobs.

“More radio stations and TV stations will be opened thereby creating employment for our people,” he said.

Cde Mathuthu said once the programme is completed, people across the country will access local broadcasting services.

“It is also good for the people as they will feel free to pay for services they will be receiving,” she said.

@pchitumba1