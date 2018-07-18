Govt pours millions into roads rehab project

Nyemudzai Kakore, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has approved a $175 million road rehabilitation project under the Public Sector Investment Programmes (PSIP) and the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

The project will also see some bridges being constructed.

Years of neglect by the previous administration saw the country’s infrastructure including roads deteriorating at an alarming rate and posing danger to users.

Of the $175 million, Government will work on five bridges — Bubi Bridge in Matabeleland South on Lutumba-Chikwalakwala Road, Chilonga Bridge in Chiredzi Sango road, Kawonga River Bridge, Nyamangura River Bridge and Jeka River Bridge in Mberengwa.

The money will also be used in the dualisation of the Harare-Bulawayo Road up to Norton tollgate and the dualisation of Harare-Mutare up to Melfort.

Dualisation of the Harare to Melfort on the Harare-Mutare Highway has already begun and the same applies for Harare-Norton tollgate stretch.

In Mashonaland Central, Government will work on the Mt Darwin-Mukumbura and Mvurwi-Kanyemba Roads while in Mashonaland West the Golden Valley-Sanyati Road and Alaska-Cooper Queen Road will also be rehabilitated.

Matabeleland North will witness the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road.

In Midlands Province, Government will work on the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road and the Gwanda-Tuli Road in Matabeleland South.

In Mashonaland East, the Marondera-Hwedza and Hwedza-Sadza will be repaired while in Manicaland the Murambinda-Birchenough, Tanganda- Chisumbanje and Chiredzi roads will also be rehabilitated.

The Kapota-Zimuto Road will be repaired in Masvingo Province.

In an interview, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said with the support of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and the Office of the President and Cabinet, they engaged local financial institutions to raise funding for roads using the Zimbabwe National Road Administration balance sheet in the sum of $300 million. Dr Gumbo said the ERRP which commenced in 2017, will also be ongoing.

“Cabs/Old Mutual are set to raise $150 million with the first $30 million being available and the balance between end of June 2018 and December 2018. ZB Bank is set to raise $150 million with $20 million being available,” he said.

On other major national roads, Dr Gumbo said the projects would be implemented on a Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis.

He said the major roads are Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, Harare-Nyamapanda road and Robert Mugabe International Airport Road Phase 2.

“Tenders for the expression of interest for the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls have been floated and bidders have been short listed. Request for proposals have been given to short listed bidders and they are expected to submit their proposals by mid-July 2018,” he said.

“The tender for the feasibility study for the Harare-Nyamapanda road has been awarded and the consultant is currently working on the project. The final report on the feasibility study is expected today July, 18.”

On the Robert Mugabe International Airport, Dr Gumbo said the the long awaited approval to proceed with the sole bidder for the feasibility had been given by the Procurement Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ).

He said progress had been made for the rehabilitation of Robert Mugabe International Airport and parties are finalising relevant documents which will enable the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe to start draw downs and the activities related to it.