Govt puts measures in place to transform Hwange Colliery

Nduduzo Tshuma in Hwange

VICE President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) yesterday said Government has put in place a raft of measures for Hwange Colliery Company Limited to return to its status as one of the biggest employers in the country.

Addressing Zanu-PF supporters at the Colliery Stadium here, VP Chiwenga said the Government was also working to ensure that workers at the company are paid outstanding salaries.

“There are problems here in Hwange from the days of colonialism and after Independence which are yet to be solved. That’s why I brought Minister Chitando (Winston) because we want to transform Hwange.

“President Mnangagwa was here to commission the Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project that will create thousands of jobs. We want Hwange to be a municipality so that the people can buy the houses that they have been living in for years,” said VP Chiwenga.

“The problems that dogged Hwange Colliery Company Limited to the point of almost closing in 2016 will not happen under this dispensation.”

VP Chiwenga said Government was working towards ensuring that the company pays employees outstanding salaries.

“The Government has a zero tolerance for corruption and will weed out all corrupt elements. In September we will be commissioning underground mining here to return HCCL to its olden days. The Government will pour money into HCCL so that it increases its capacity,” he said.

“As we work towards ensuring that we pay salaries, let’s not engage in demonstrations like we did before or engage in disruptive behaviour, we have heard your pleas, let us be patient, the Government is working on something.”

VP Chiwenga said it is President Mnangagwa’s vision for Zimbabwe to be a unitary state with a devolved system of governance.

He assured chiefs that the Government will fix roads in the area.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam water will be pumped to locals to address the water crisis in this area.

VP Chiwenga said Government has secured state-of-the-art drilling rigs that go as deep as 1 000 metres for areas facing water challenges.

He encouraged the farming of small grains that thrive in dry areas like Hwange, adding that such farmers will be assisted under the Command Agriculture programme.

VP Chiwenga said the Government will soon embark on a fencing project between communities and game parks to avoid cases of human and animal conflict.

He pledged the revival of the Campfire Project to benefit those communities affected by animals.

VP Chiwenga castigated the poisoning of animals calling on communities to play a role in their conservation.

“We are coming with another massive project, the Batoka project that will generate 2 400 megawatts of electricity at the Devil’s Gorge that will create many jobs,” he said.

VP Chiwenga said the Government is also working on reviving mining at Kamativi.

Referring to the bombing incident at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo, VP Chiwenga said the act would not stop the country from holding elections.

He said the bombing was not only a cowardly act but inhuman and should never be repeated in independent Zimbabwe.

VP Chiwenga wished the victims injured at White City a speedy recovery, adding that he spoke to VP Kembo Mohadi and Zanu- PF chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri on Tuesday and both are recovering well.