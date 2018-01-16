Govt seeks to promote peace, reconciliation

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Government will soon start engaging traditional and community leaders as part of processes that are meant to promote peace and reconciliation among Zimbabweans, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Speaking at the burial of liberation hero Cde Philip Chinoni at Chamnanga village on Sunday, VP Mohadi, who is also responsible for administering the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio, said there is need for Zimbabweans to sit down, engage constructively and find each other.

Cde Chino was a member of the Zanu-PF National Consultative Assembly at the time of his death.

He was 80.

“We will soon be coming to you to engage so that we find peace between ourselves,” said Cde Mohadi.

“To forgive is divine. We are aware that we have wronged each other in various ways, but however, we need to sit down and engage constructively so that we may find each other. It is very critical that we all live peacefully and contribute positively towards national and economic development,’’ he said.

Government, he said, will continue to work tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of citizens.

“As a Government, we don’t have people, but they (people) have their leaders at community, district, provincial and national level who need to be united.”

VP Mohadi urged religious leaders to pray for peace and unity in the country.

He said there was a strong need for people to work together in order to enhance peace and reconciliation initiatives in the country.

“We must work together and pull in one direction to achieve our ultimate goals, and, at the same time, it is key that we become people of character,” said VP Mohadi.

He said Government remains committed to resolving all the outstanding conflicts and disputes to make sure Zimbabweans move forward in unison.

President Mnangagwa recently signed the Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law.

Turning to the life of the late Cde Chinoni, VP Mohadi described him as a father figure and a principled man.

He said the late liberation hero mentored him and will be greatly missed owing to his illustrious career before and after Independence.

“Cde Chinoni was an upright leader, who contributed immensely to the liberation struggle while he was inside the country, a situation that saw him getting in and out of detention many times,’’ he said.

“He was detained several times at Whawha, Gonakudzingwa and Beitbridge restriction centres. ”

Several other speakers also paid tribute to Cde Chinoni, describing his death as a big loss to the Beitbridge community and the entire nation.

Cde Chinoni died on Wednesday last week after a short illness.

He is survived by three wives, 17 children and several grandchildren.