Govt starts repossessing land from multiple farm owners

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has started repossessing land from beneficiaries of land reform programme who have multiple farms and those whose properties exceed the recommended sizes to enable more people, particularly youths to benefit, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Addressing youths and party supporters during a Zanu-PF Youth League Convention at an open space adjacent to Mkoba Teachers’ College in Gweru, President Mnangagwa said Government had already started repossessing land from multiple farm owners which will soon be redistributed to new beneficiaries.

He said Government had also embarked on a farm downsizing exercise to enable a wider inclusion of locals in the farming sector and ensure maximum utilisation of land to realise optimum yields.

“Those that have multiple farms, we are going to repossess that land and redistribute it. We have started doing so. We are also going to be downsizing farms that exceed the recommended sizes. We want fairness in the distribution of land. We want our farmers to be productive. We are saying good bye to hunger. We have lined up programmes in the agricultural sector. We are saying to Mrs (Minister Oppah) Muchinguri-Kashiri harvest water and use it together with (Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement) Minister Perrance Shiri in agriculture. We have received centre pivots from Spain and they are being assembled,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the country had taken a new and interesting trajectory in economic development.

He said Government had lined up several empowerment programmes for the youths including reopening the Empowerment Bank which has since received $12 million from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for the youth’s loan facility.

“We have opened the Empowerment Bank. The bank has since received $12 million from RBZ. It’s for you so that you access loans for your income generating projects. However, there is a need for you to organise yourselves into groups and benefit as groups. We have also set aside other funds to support you,” he said.

The President said Government has revived efforts to acquire $100 million worth of equipment from Chinese mining equipment manufacturer XCMG Group for use by artisanal miners.

The equipment is aimed at building capacity of small-scale gold miners to increase gold output from the sector, which contributed 53 percent of the total output last year.

President Mnangagwa implored youths to remain resolute and maintain peace ahead of the forthcoming harmonised elections scheduled for July 30.

He implored youths to desist from violence and be tolerant of other political parties as this would ensure a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

“As you are aware we are heading for the elections and I proclaimed the date of the elections yesterday. We want free, fair, transparent and credible elections. Don’t be worried about other political parties because you out number them. Even if they scold you ignore them because I ignore them myself so why shouldn’t you?” he asked.